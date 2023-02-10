Open in App
Tucson, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

TPD officer hit by car, badly hurt

By Craig Smith,

7 days ago
A driver hit a Tucson Police Officer as he worked another case early Thursday morning. As of Thursday afternoon Tucson Police reported the officer in stable condition with the driver charged with DUI. The officer was on Stone, near Glenn.

Police say the officer was working a pedestrian hit and run case when another driver drove into the accident scene, hit his cruiser and hurt him badly.

When the car hit the officer, police were already about 90 minutes into investigating the case of a man found hurt in the road. That case is a hit and run. Police are still looking for that vehicle.

The driver who Police say hit the officer is 42-year-old Edward Esquibel Jr.

He stands charged with DUI.

As of Thursday afternoon Police were still looking for the driver and car in the original pedestrian hit and run.

Officers are looking for a light colored car, possibly gray. It may be a 2010 to 2012 Ford Fusion with noticeable front end, and possibly windshield damage.

Police say in the DUI related wreck, the officer's car had emergency lights on but the driver hit the cruiser anyway.

The case illustrates a constant danger to anyone who makes a traffic stop or responds to an accident.

The International Association of Chiefs of Police says in 2019 accidents connected with traffic stops killed 44 first responders in the US:

-18 law enforcement officers

-9 Fire and Emergency Medical workers

-14 tow truck operators

-3 mobile mechanics.

In Tucson, an overpass on I-10 is named after DPS officer Juan Cruz. He died near there 25 years ago. He was involved in a DUI traffic stop, when another drunk driver hit his cruiser and killed him.

Arizona is one of many states with a move-over law; it says if there’s room to move over, a driver must leave at least one empty lane near a stopped car.

