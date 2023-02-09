At Horicon Marsh, you don't have to be an expert to find the wildlife. It's everywhere. The marsh—an hour northeast of Madison, Wisconsin—is one of the nation's best birding spots. Split into state and federal wildlife refuges, the 33,000-acre area (the largest freshwater cattail marsh in the United States) welcomes an estimated 300,000 birds every spring and fall. Nearly 300 species have stopped by, from the common Canada goose and tree swallow to the rare trumpeter swan and yellow-billed cuckoo. On a spring day, lucky birders might see as many as 100 species.

MADISON, WI ・ 10 HOURS AGO