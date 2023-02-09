ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

news8000.com

Wisconsin requires meningitis vaccine for incoming seventh graders

LA CROSSE (WKBT) - Heads up for middle school parents, incoming seventh-graders will now be required to get another vaccine for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says that the meningitis vaccine will also be required alongside other standard vaccines.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin Airbnb rentals; what rights do neighbors have?

MILWAUKEE - Consumers expect to find Airbnb rentals in the Wisconsin Dells, Door County and in northern Wisconsin. But, when it comes to city neighborhoods, what are the rules?. Contact 6 looked into who is protected by Wisconsin law when it comes to short-term rentals, and who’s not. Chanelle...
WISCONSIN STATE
themadent.com

Wisconsin Sees a Sharp Rise in Deaths of Residents in Their 20s, 30s and 40s

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. More young people are dying in the state, according to a new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum, a nonpartisan, independent policy research organization. The...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

Gov. Walz says fighter wing based out of Duluth shot down object over Lake Huron

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says fighter pilots based out of Duluth shot down an unidentified object over Lake Huron Sunday.RELATED U.S. military shoots down unidentified object over Great Lakes regionWalz says the 148th Fighter Wing, an Air National Guard fighter unit known as the Bulldogs, took off from Madison, Wisconsin to shoot down the object as part of a federal mission."The Bulldogs executed their mission flawlessly, protected the homeland, and got the birds home safe," Walz said in a tweet. A congressional source briefed on the matter told CBS News the Defense Department is confident there...
MINNESOTA STATE
nbc15.com

Wisconsin DOJ investigates officer involved critical incident in Dodge Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating an officer involved critical incident in Beaver Dam on Sunday. Around 3:30 p.m. Beaver Dam Police Department were notified of a domestic disturbance. The person from that disturbance was driving a car. An officer located...
BEAVER DAM, WI
nbc15.com

World’s largest puzzle built in Wisconsin is missing one piece

REEDSBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - The world’s largest puzzle is almost complete, organizers say it is missing one piece. The process consisted of putting together 60, 1,000-piece puzzles which took a month. Members of the community helped the Grasse Funeral Home get this project done. Organizers say this experience consisted...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Sturgeon season begins in northeast Wisconsin

(WFRV) – Sturgeon season is underway in northeast Wisconsin. The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says there is plenty of fish for spearers. “On Lake Winnebago so far, we’ve had over 150 sturgeons speared and on the upper river lakes, we’ve probably had over 100 sturgeons speared, by this time at least by the end of the day,” said Margaret Stadig, Lake Winnebago System Sturgeon Biologist.
WISCONSIN STATE
midwestliving.com

Catch the Spectacle of Thousands of Migrating Birds at Wisconsin's Horicon Marsh

At Horicon Marsh, you don't have to be an expert to find the wildlife. It's everywhere. The marsh—an hour northeast of Madison, Wisconsin—is one of the nation's best birding spots. Split into state and federal wildlife refuges, the 33,000-acre area (the largest freshwater cattail marsh in the United States) welcomes an estimated 300,000 birds every spring and fall. Nearly 300 species have stopped by, from the common Canada goose and tree swallow to the rare trumpeter swan and yellow-billed cuckoo. On a spring day, lucky birders might see as many as 100 species.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Evers looks to add state troopers, boost drunk driving penalties in 2023 budget

MADISON, Wis. -- Governor Tony Evers is adding initiatives in his upcoming budget meant to fight reckless driving statewide. The plan includes re-engineering roads, adding State Patrol troopers and boosting penalties for reckless and drunk driving. In 2019, data from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation showed that nearly 500,000 Wisconsin drivers at least one OWI conviction.
WISCONSIN STATE
washingtoncountyinsider.com

2023 Winnebago Sturgeon spearing season harvest update | By Wisconsin DNR

February 12, 2023 – Fond du Lac, Wi – Spearers who could get out onto the ice safely experienced a warm, sunny day and good water clarity. It was good enough that spearers reported seeing the bottom in many locations around Lake Winnebago. Ice conditions, however, likely prevented many from participating this year.
WISCONSIN STATE
WNCY

Former Wisconsin Senator Not Criminally Charged In Fatal Crash

WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — A former Northern Wisconsin state senator will not be criminally charged in a fatal accident she was involved in last summer. Ashland County District Attorney, David Meany, said on Thursday he can’t come to the conclusion that Janet Bewley acted in a “criminally negligent” or “criminally reckless” manner in the late July crash that killed 27-year-old Pennsylvania woman Alyssa Ortman and her five-year-old daughter.
WISCONSIN STATE
dailydodge.com

Grothman Announces February Town Hall Meetings

(Wisconsin) Wisconsin Congressman Glenn Grothman will be holding several town hall meetings later this month. The Republican from Glenbeulah will be at the Wautoma World War II Memorial Building at 440 West Main Street in Wautoma on February 23rd from 11am to 12pm. Also on February 23rd, Grothman will be...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Ashland fatal crash: Former Wisconsin lawmaker won't be charged

MADISON, Wis. - Prosecutors have decided not to charge a former Wisconsin state senator who was involved in a car crash that left a Pennsylvania woman and her 5-year-old daughter dead. Alyssa Ortman, 27, and daughter Khaleesi Fink were killed in the crash July 22 in Ashland County. Police say...
MADISON, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

After Rejecting Staffing Requests, Wisconsin Republicans Approve DSPS Audit

Republican lawmakers have authorized an audit of the state Department of Safety and Professional Services after years of rejecting Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ requests to add staff — a standoff that has led to long waits for licenses, a huge surplus of agency funds and frustrated applicants flooding legislative offices with pleas for help.
WISCONSIN STATE
themadent.com

Here’s What BadgerCare Plus Recipients Need to Know to Keep their Benefits

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. After March 31, those who receive BadgerCare Plus will have to return to the pre-pandemic process of reapplying and being re-evaluated for coverage. Local health...
MILWAUKEE, WI

