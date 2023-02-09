Read full article on original website
From ‘serious’ to ‘dire:’ DAs offices across Wisconsin and the country are struggling to hire prosecutors
Kurt Klomberg had been Dodge County’s top prosecutor for more than a decade, a job he describes as a calling. But this winter Klomberg was facing a crisis. The number of assistant district attorneys staffing the office was set to shrink from four to zero, because of planned retirements, a resignation and an extended leave.
A decade-long dispute prompted a Wisconsin tribe to block roads on its reservation. Now, elected leaders are pressing for a solution.
Mary Possin, 65, and her husband John Disch, 68, have been using a snowmobile or snowshoes to travel across Elsie Lake to access their vehicles after the Lac du Flambeau tribe barricaded the road to their home. “We have a somewhat treacherous path knocked out that’s solely on private land,...
Wisconsin requires meningitis vaccine for incoming seventh graders
LA CROSSE (WKBT) - Heads up for middle school parents, incoming seventh-graders will now be required to get another vaccine for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says that the meningitis vaccine will also be required alongside other standard vaccines.
Wisconsin Airbnb rentals; what rights do neighbors have?
MILWAUKEE - Consumers expect to find Airbnb rentals in the Wisconsin Dells, Door County and in northern Wisconsin. But, when it comes to city neighborhoods, what are the rules?. Contact 6 looked into who is protected by Wisconsin law when it comes to short-term rentals, and who’s not. Chanelle...
Wisconsin Sees a Sharp Rise in Deaths of Residents in Their 20s, 30s and 40s
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. More young people are dying in the state, according to a new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum, a nonpartisan, independent policy research organization. The...
Gov. Walz says fighter wing based out of Duluth shot down object over Lake Huron
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says fighter pilots based out of Duluth shot down an unidentified object over Lake Huron Sunday.RELATED U.S. military shoots down unidentified object over Great Lakes regionWalz says the 148th Fighter Wing, an Air National Guard fighter unit known as the Bulldogs, took off from Madison, Wisconsin to shoot down the object as part of a federal mission."The Bulldogs executed their mission flawlessly, protected the homeland, and got the birds home safe," Walz said in a tweet. A congressional source briefed on the matter told CBS News the Defense Department is confident there...
Wisconsin DOJ investigates officer involved critical incident in Dodge Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating an officer involved critical incident in Beaver Dam on Sunday. Around 3:30 p.m. Beaver Dam Police Department were notified of a domestic disturbance. The person from that disturbance was driving a car. An officer located...
Marshfield Clinic study finds over 1,000 snowmobile injuries in five-year span
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - From November 2013-April 2018, the Marshfield Clinic found 1,013 people suffered snowmobile-related injuries throughout central Wisconsin. But that may not tell the whole story, they only estimate 20% of injuries being reported. “By not reporting, we’re not getting the full scope of what’s happening out there,”...
Lifetime Wisconsin fishing license proposed for state anglers
Two Wisconsin legislators are circulating a proposal to allow lifetime fishing licenses for state residents. In a Feb. 7, 2023, press release, state Rep. Ron Tusler of Harrison and state Sen. Patrick Testin of Stevens Point announced the proposal, which would need approval from the Wisconsin Legislature.
World’s largest puzzle built in Wisconsin is missing one piece
REEDSBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - The world’s largest puzzle is almost complete, organizers say it is missing one piece. The process consisted of putting together 60, 1,000-piece puzzles which took a month. Members of the community helped the Grasse Funeral Home get this project done. Organizers say this experience consisted...
Sturgeon season begins in northeast Wisconsin
(WFRV) – Sturgeon season is underway in northeast Wisconsin. The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says there is plenty of fish for spearers. “On Lake Winnebago so far, we’ve had over 150 sturgeons speared and on the upper river lakes, we’ve probably had over 100 sturgeons speared, by this time at least by the end of the day,” said Margaret Stadig, Lake Winnebago System Sturgeon Biologist.
Catch the Spectacle of Thousands of Migrating Birds at Wisconsin's Horicon Marsh
At Horicon Marsh, you don't have to be an expert to find the wildlife. It's everywhere. The marsh—an hour northeast of Madison, Wisconsin—is one of the nation's best birding spots. Split into state and federal wildlife refuges, the 33,000-acre area (the largest freshwater cattail marsh in the United States) welcomes an estimated 300,000 birds every spring and fall. Nearly 300 species have stopped by, from the common Canada goose and tree swallow to the rare trumpeter swan and yellow-billed cuckoo. On a spring day, lucky birders might see as many as 100 species.
Evers looks to add state troopers, boost drunk driving penalties in 2023 budget
MADISON, Wis. -- Governor Tony Evers is adding initiatives in his upcoming budget meant to fight reckless driving statewide. The plan includes re-engineering roads, adding State Patrol troopers and boosting penalties for reckless and drunk driving. In 2019, data from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation showed that nearly 500,000 Wisconsin drivers at least one OWI conviction.
2023 Winnebago Sturgeon spearing season harvest update | By Wisconsin DNR
February 12, 2023 – Fond du Lac, Wi – Spearers who could get out onto the ice safely experienced a warm, sunny day and good water clarity. It was good enough that spearers reported seeing the bottom in many locations around Lake Winnebago. Ice conditions, however, likely prevented many from participating this year.
Former Wisconsin Senator Not Criminally Charged In Fatal Crash
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — A former Northern Wisconsin state senator will not be criminally charged in a fatal accident she was involved in last summer. Ashland County District Attorney, David Meany, said on Thursday he can’t come to the conclusion that Janet Bewley acted in a “criminally negligent” or “criminally reckless” manner in the late July crash that killed 27-year-old Pennsylvania woman Alyssa Ortman and her five-year-old daughter.
Grothman Announces February Town Hall Meetings
(Wisconsin) Wisconsin Congressman Glenn Grothman will be holding several town hall meetings later this month. The Republican from Glenbeulah will be at the Wautoma World War II Memorial Building at 440 West Main Street in Wautoma on February 23rd from 11am to 12pm. Also on February 23rd, Grothman will be...
Ashland fatal crash: Former Wisconsin lawmaker won't be charged
MADISON, Wis. - Prosecutors have decided not to charge a former Wisconsin state senator who was involved in a car crash that left a Pennsylvania woman and her 5-year-old daughter dead. Alyssa Ortman, 27, and daughter Khaleesi Fink were killed in the crash July 22 in Ashland County. Police say...
After Rejecting Staffing Requests, Wisconsin Republicans Approve DSPS Audit
Republican lawmakers have authorized an audit of the state Department of Safety and Professional Services after years of rejecting Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ requests to add staff — a standoff that has led to long waits for licenses, a huge surplus of agency funds and frustrated applicants flooding legislative offices with pleas for help.
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Wisconsin, you should add the following town to your list.
Here’s What BadgerCare Plus Recipients Need to Know to Keep their Benefits
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. After March 31, those who receive BadgerCare Plus will have to return to the pre-pandemic process of reapplying and being re-evaluated for coverage. Local health...
