Crystal Lake may restrict short-term rentals

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Crystal Lake officials are considering rules for Airbnb-type rentals after neighbors raised concerns at a recent city council meeting about a house on College Street.

Gale Stegenga and her husband Tim live on the street where an Airbnb is.

"People are coming and going all the time,” she said. “It's been rented out since August, and we've seen garbage cans full of bottles of booze, you know, the cleaning people bringing out extra bags of garage, bottles. It's unnerving, really."

Carey Barkley and her husband, Don, also live on College Street. She says she's concerned about kids being around Airbnbs.

"We don't know who's coming and going,” she said.

City council members say they hope to codify language later this month that lays out where Airbnb-style rental units will be allowed. The majority of them say they're interested in an outright ban on short-term rentals.

