Open in App
Crystal Lake, IL
See more from this location?
WBBM News Radio

Crystal Lake may restrict short-term rentals

By Carolina Garibay,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YA3M8_0kiSLvBv00

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Crystal Lake officials are considering rules for Airbnb-type rentals after neighbors raised concerns at a recent city council meeting about a house on College Street.

Gale Stegenga and her husband Tim live on the street where an Airbnb is.

"People are coming and going all the time,” she said. “It's been rented out since August, and we've seen garbage cans full of bottles of booze, you know, the cleaning people bringing out extra bags of garage, bottles. It's unnerving, really."

Carey Barkley and her husband, Don, also live on College Street. She says she's concerned about kids being around Airbnbs.

"We don't know who's coming and going,” she said.

City council members say they hope to codify language later this month that lays out where Airbnb-style rental units will be allowed. The majority of them say they're interested in an outright ban on short-term rentals.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!
Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
‘Pilsen’s not for sale’: Homeowners protest inside treasurer’s office over rising taxes
Chicago, IL15 hours ago
Evanston seeks public input on shoreline project
Evanston, IL2 days ago
Little Village Discount Mall to stay open, be renovated
Chicago, IL2 days ago
West suburban theater to reopen after renovations, major enhancements
Batavia, IL1 day ago
Uniquely-Long House For Sale In Illinois
Sheridan, IL3 days ago
Vermin, bugs, and more: Uptown high-rise tenants protest 'dangerous' living conditions
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Highland Park to hold community events, but no parade, on July 4
Highland Park, IL1 day ago
Goodwill store in Round Lake Beach evacuated after employees find training grenade in donated items
Round Lake Beach, IL2 days ago
Winter storm in rearview mirror for Chicago area, while NW Indiana deals with lake effect snow
Chicago, IL53 minutes ago
16 license plate reading cameras installed along Oak Forest thoroughfares
Oak Forest, IL2 days ago
City panels learn about latest anti-COVID technology for indoor areas
Chicago, IL14 hours ago
Lake County Woman Being Sought for Stealing from McHenry County Company
Cary, IL2 days ago
Chicago Winter Bike Swap in St. Charles happening today
Chicago, IL4 days ago
Utility Billing Relief Program for low-income Chicago households: Apply to get assistance for water/sewer services
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Things to do in Chicago this weekend
Chicago, IL11 hours ago
3 seriously injured by fallen tree on Northwestern campus: Evanston Fire Department
Evanston, IL17 hours ago
Some officials wonder if new Bears stadium would stiff-arm local schools
Chicago, IL11 hours ago
Grenade found in donation box at north suburban Goodwill store: Police
Round Lake Beach, IL1 day ago
Woman allegedly drove van 120 mph while trying to flee officers on I-290
Chicago, IL1 day ago
How women can close financial gender gap
Chicago, IL19 hours ago
Crews responding to water main break in Western Springs; shutoff expected: officials
Western Springs, IL5 days ago
Burglars try to 'Just Walk Out' of Amazon Fresh without paying for $2,000 in booze: prosecutor
Naperville, IL1 day ago
List of Chicago Dating Red Flags includes Ketchup on hot dogs and saying ‘Willis Tower’
Chicago, IL3 days ago
CTA, Pace partner to introduce unlimited-ride passes
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Man's body pulled from Chicago River: police
Chicago, IL13 hours ago
Man arrested on North Side for punching people randomly on the street
Chicago, IL21 hours ago
Botched financial deal in Evanston parking lot leads to man shot, wounded: Police
Evanston, IL2 days ago
This Florida-born pup is ready to find her new best friend
Chicago, IL15 hours ago
Warmup coming this weekend after snow, chilly temps
Chicago, IL12 hours ago
State Planning to Move 658 Migrants to Vacant Kmart on Chicago’s Southwest Side
Chicago, IL6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy