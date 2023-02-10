Open in App
Santa Barbara, CA
Pac Biz Times reports: millions doled out from FEMA and SBA for storm recovery

By Scott Hennessee,

7 days ago
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Pacific Coast Business Times reports on storm recovery assistance for local residents from FEMA and the Small Business Administration (SBA). Reporter Madeleine Benn appeared live on News Channel 3-12 to talk about the article she wrote with Jorge Mercado.

Disaster recovery centers have been set up at Direct Relief in the Santa Barbara area, Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria, the San Luis Obispo Veteran's Hall, and the Ventura County Fairgrounds. People affected by the storms can also access help online through FEMA .

