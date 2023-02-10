Open in App
Norman, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma, Texas Leaving Big 12 In 2024

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AjlFe_0kiSKiiF00

The University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas are leaving the Big 12, summer 2024.

The SEC voted to accept the application of Oklahoma and Texas to join the conference on July 1, 2025.

The SEC has authorized the transition of the two teams to become full members of the conference on July 1, 2024.

With the conferences two new members, they will now be operating as a 16-team league.

