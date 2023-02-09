Read full article on original website
Kenneth “Ronnie” Granger, 85, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Kenneth “Ronnie” Granger, 85, of Watertown, NY, passed away February 10, 2023 at the Samaritan Medical Center. He was born on October 17, 1937 in Watertown, NY, son of Kenneth W. and Theresa C. (Gilligan) Granger. He attended Watertown Schools leaving school during the tenth grade to work at a local gas station in Watertown. He then worked for his father who owned and operated Granger’s Paving Co. He purchased the family business from his father in 1960 and it became known as Ronnie Granger Inc. which he owned and operated until 2012. The business was purchased by his nephew, Shawn W. Granger, who is the third generation to operate the business. Ronnie took great pride in serving his community and he was well respected and loved by all he served.
Glenn J. Buckingham, 85, of Castorland
CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - Glenn J. Buckingham, 85, of Basslin Road, passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at his home, under the care of his family and Lewis County Hospice. Calling hours will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at Iseneker...
Sally J. LaGrow, 81, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Sally J. LaGrow, 81, of 4727 Zecher Road died on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at the Carthage Area Hospital, where she had been a patient for a short time. She was born in Carthage on January 12, 1942, the daughter of George and Charlotte Mealus...
Audrey Schneider Dorr, 89, Evans Mills, a native of Clayton
EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Audrey Schneider Dorr, 89, Evans Mills, a native of Clayton, passed away Saturday, February 11, 2023, at the Samaritan Keep Home where she had been a resident since February 2022. Born December 28, 1933 in Watertown to Arthur and Joanna Pearl Bickelhaupt Schneider, she...
Ronald E. “Huck” Durham, 72, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Ronald E. “Huck” Durham, 72, passed away on Saturday. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 11 am at Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Calling hours are on Friday 4-6 pm.
Wayne C. Ames, 77, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Wayne C. Ames, 77, Watertown, passed away at his home on Thursday, February 9th, 2023, under the direction of Hospice and the care of his family. He is survived by his caregiver and longtime companion Karen Dumas; his son Jeffrey Ames, Watertown and a daughter Lori; three grandchildren and great grandchildren; a sister Juanita Hager, Woodbridge, VA; three brothers James Ames, Rosemond, CA, Raymond and Richard Ames, Both of St. Augustine, FL; eight nieces and nephews. A son Michael and a grandchild predeceased him.
Bruce M. McGill, 63, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Bruce M. McGill, 63, of Ogdensburg will be held at 1:00pm on Wednesday, February 15th, 2023 at Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Rev. Floyd McCallum Officiating. Calling hours will be held from 11:00am until the time of service. Bruce passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2023 in Utica, NY.
Jessica J. Caforio, 41, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jessica J. Caforio, 41, Watertown, died February 7, 2023 at Albany Medical Center. Calling hours will be Friday February 17, 2023 from 3-5 at D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. followed by a funeral service with Reverend Gail Parsons officiating. Condolence may be made to www.dlcalarco.com.
Donna M. Wheeler, 89, of Copenhagen
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Donna M. Wheeler, 89, of Copenhagen NY died peacefully, Friday, February 10, at her home, surrounded by the loving care of her family. Donna was born in Tylerville, NY on November 5, 1933, the daughter of the late Emery and Maretta Rose Hodge. She started her schooling at Tylerville’s one room schoolhouse, later graduating from Copenhagen School in 1952. There she met and later married her high school sweetheart, Harold “Spot” Wheeler on October 12, 1952, at the Copenhagen United Methodist Church. Harold died on November 22, 1991.
Edward W. Brown, 68, of Turin
TURIN, New York (WWNY) - Edward W. Brown, 68, of E. Main Street, passed away Friday morning, February 10, 2023 at Albany Medical Center. Calling hours will be held from 4 – 6 p.m. on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. There will be no funeral service. A graveside service with Military Honors will be held in the spring in Wildwood Cemetery.
Friday Sports: Frontier League Basketball finals on the docket
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two Boys’ Frontier League Basketball finals were Friday night along with a big matchup in the N.A.C. The Boys’ Frontier League B Division Title was up for grabs as top seeded Lowville met 2nd seed General Brown. In the 1st quarter, Luke Heller...
Barbara Davis, of Alexandria Bay
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - On February 10, 2023, our mom died peacefully at home on Taylor Road, Alexandria Bay. Most who knew our mom, could not help but love her. Whether meeting her for the first time or seeing her for the 50th time, you would surely be greeted with a huge smile that made her eyes sparkle. She was kind, generous, and loving and probably one of the most genuine people we have ever known. She was a petite woman but her heart was enormous. If we had a dollar for every time someone told us she was their favorite, we would have a lot of dollars.
Interested in Beekeeping? Find out if it’s for you
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County is offering a beginner beekeeping course. CCE’s Sue Gwise says the course starts in March and will run two days a week. Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning. There’s an information session to...
At 79, this teacher continues to inspire
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In classroom 18 at Faith Fellowship in Watertown, William Main is doing what he does best. “Remember the word phenotype?” he asks his students “Who can remember what that was?. He turns 80 in April and has been teaching since the ‘70s.
2 tournaments leave Watertown Golf Club
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two local golf tournaments are teeing off at a new location in 2023. The change of course comes as concerns continue to pile up from the clubhouse to the concessions at Watertown Golf Club. “We will be open. There’s no question in my mind about...
Not all area hospitals go mask-free after state’s mandate ends
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - New York state has ended its mask mandate in healthcare settings. However, not all hospitals are going mask-free. The state’s health commissioner says a steady drop in Covid-19 cases and deaths is the reason New York stopped requiring patients, staff, and visitors at hospitals, nursing homes, and other healthcare settings to wear a mask.
Incoming SUNY Potsdam president to take on challenges with campus community
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The oldest college in the SUNY system has the newest president. Last week, Dr. Suzanne Smith was named as SUNY Potsdam’s new leader last week. She comes to Potsdam from Georgia Southwestern State University where she served as provost and vice president for academic affairs and is proud of the emphasis she puts on meeting students.
Cows, horses killed in barn fire
TOWN OF CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Ten cows and two horses died in a barn fire in St. Lawrence County. It happened Thursday night at 6600 County Route 27 in the town of Canton. The barn was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene at 8:30 p.m.
Court documents: Wing stabbed Gouverneur man in neck
TOWN OF GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - According to court documents, murder suspect Frederick Wing stabbed his alleged victim in the neck in a cemetery. The 22-year-old Gouverneur man is charged with second-degree murder. He’s being held without bail in the St. Lawrence County Jail. According to court papers,...
Texas Roadhouse and Hobby Lobby to Replace JCPenney in Longstanding U.S. Shopping Center
The restaurant stalwart has been long-awaited and is coming soon. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and Oswegonian.com.
