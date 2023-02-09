WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Kenneth “Ronnie” Granger, 85, of Watertown, NY, passed away February 10, 2023 at the Samaritan Medical Center. He was born on October 17, 1937 in Watertown, NY, son of Kenneth W. and Theresa C. (Gilligan) Granger. He attended Watertown Schools leaving school during the tenth grade to work at a local gas station in Watertown. He then worked for his father who owned and operated Granger’s Paving Co. He purchased the family business from his father in 1960 and it became known as Ronnie Granger Inc. which he owned and operated until 2012. The business was purchased by his nephew, Shawn W. Granger, who is the third generation to operate the business. Ronnie took great pride in serving his community and he was well respected and loved by all he served.

WATERTOWN, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO