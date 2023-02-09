Read full article on original website
Barbara Davis, of Alexandria Bay
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - On February 10, 2023, our mom died peacefully at home on Taylor Road, Alexandria Bay. Most who knew our mom, could not help but love her. Whether meeting her for the first time or seeing her for the 50th time, you would surely be greeted with a huge smile that made her eyes sparkle. She was kind, generous, and loving and probably one of the most genuine people we have ever known. She was a petite woman but her heart was enormous. If we had a dollar for every time someone told us she was their favorite, we would have a lot of dollars.
Bruce M. McGill, 63, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Bruce M. McGill, 63, of Ogdensburg will be held at 1:00pm on Wednesday, February 15th, 2023 at Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Rev. Floyd McCallum Officiating. Calling hours will be held from 11:00am until the time of service. Bruce passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2023 in Utica, NY.
Not all area hospitals go mask-free after state’s mandate ends
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - New York state has ended its mask mandate in healthcare settings. However, not all hospitals are going mask-free. The state’s health commissioner says a steady drop in Covid-19 cases and deaths is the reason New York stopped requiring patients, staff, and visitors at hospitals, nursing homes, and other healthcare settings to wear a mask.
Cows, horses killed in barn fire
TOWN OF CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Ten cows and two horses died in a barn fire in St. Lawrence County. It happened Thursday night at 6600 County Route 27 in the town of Canton. The barn was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene at 8:30 p.m.
Your Turn: feedback on Charlton sentencing, hydrant dispute & cigarette tax
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lashanna Charlton was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the death of her daughter, Treyanna Summerville. Summerville was found dead in their Gouverneur home after being beaten and starved:. Systems failed this child her entire life and now the justice system continues to fail.
St. Lawrence County man charged with murder
GOUVERNEUR, N.Y., (WCAX) - A St. Lawrence County, New York, man faces murder charges in connection with the death of a local man over the weekend. It happened in the town of Gouverneur. New York. State Police say troopers and local police responded Saturday morning to East Side Cemetery on Van Buren Road and found the body of Ronald Durham, 72, of Gouverneur.
Incoming SUNY Potsdam president to take on challenges with campus community
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The oldest college in the SUNY system has the newest president. Last week, Dr. Suzanne Smith was named as SUNY Potsdam’s new leader last week. She comes to Potsdam from Georgia Southwestern State University where she served as provost and vice president for academic affairs and is proud of the emphasis she puts on meeting students.
Court documents: Wing stabbed Gouverneur man in neck
TOWN OF GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - According to court documents, murder suspect Frederick Wing stabbed his alleged victim in the neck in a cemetery. The 22-year-old Gouverneur man is charged with second-degree murder. He’s being held without bail in the St. Lawrence County Jail. According to court papers,...
UPDATE: Victims of deadly Saranac fire identified
New York State Police say one of the people killed in the Saturday morning fire was just two years old.
Troopers ask public for help finding missing Oswegatchie man
OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - State police are asking for help finding a town of Oswegatchie man who hasn’t been heard from for about three weeks and hasn’t been seen since the beginning of January. Troopers say 30-year-old Cole Brossoit left his County Route 6 home on January...
Fire destroys an Aubuchon Hardware store in Upstate N.Y.
‘No one got hurt’ but the hardware store in Saranac Lake suffers ‘total loss’ says CEO. Aubuchon Company reported a recent fire completely burned through its hardware store in Saranac Lake, New York, resulting in a total loss for the store as well as the neighboring business.
Upstate NY town code enforcement officer threatened to shoot person with gun, troopers say
Theresa, N.Y. — A town code enforcement officer from Jefferson County was charged Thursday with threatening a person with a gun, troopers said. Terry L. McKeever, who worked for the town of Theresa, pulled out the pistol while attempting to serve paperwork, said Trooper Jack Keller, a state police spokesman.
Gouverneur man faces 2nd Degree Murder charge
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - According to New York State Police, Troopers responded to East Side Cemetery on Van Buren Road, in the town of Gouverneur, for a deceased male on Saturday, February 11th around 8:20 a.m. When troopers arrived, they found 72-year-old Ronald E. Durham of Gouverneur dead, under...
Ogdensburg police accuse pair of possessing fentanyl
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Two Ogdensburg residents are accused of possessing fentanyl after city police raided their home at 223 Gates Street on Thursday. They arrested 30-year-old Ronald Redmond III and 27-year-old Taylor Amo. Police didn’t say whether any drugs were seized, but Redmond and Amo were each charged...
Man Dies In North Country Snowmobile Accident
According to responding officers, 25-year-old Jacob P. Merrill of Redford, in the town of Saranac in Clinton County, NY, was operating a 2020 Yamaha snowmobile northeast on the snowmobile trail when he struck a telephone pole. Merrill was ejected from the snowmobile, suffered serious injuries, and was pronounced deceased at...
K-9 sniffs out cocaine, fentanyl during traffic stop
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A K-9 with the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is getting credit for sniffing out cocaine and fentanyl during a traffic stop. Deputies pulled over a vehicle on Saturday on Main Street in the village of Canton. K-9 Shelly alerted them there were drugs...
