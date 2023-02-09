Read full article on original website
Bruce M. McGill, 63, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Bruce M. McGill, 63, of Ogdensburg will be held at 1:00pm on Wednesday, February 15th, 2023 at Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Rev. Floyd McCallum Officiating. Calling hours will be held from 11:00am until the time of service. Bruce passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2023 in Utica, NY.
Glenn J. Buckingham, 85, of Castorland
CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - Glenn J. Buckingham, 85, of Basslin Road, passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at his home, under the care of his family and Lewis County Hospice. Calling hours will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at Iseneker...
Jessica J. Caforio, 41, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jessica J. Caforio, 41, Watertown, died February 7, 2023 at Albany Medical Center. Calling hours will be Friday February 17, 2023 from 3-5 at D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. followed by a funeral service with Reverend Gail Parsons officiating. Condolence may be made to www.dlcalarco.com.
Wayne C. Ames, 77, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Wayne C. Ames, 77, Watertown, passed away at his home on Thursday, February 9th, 2023, under the direction of Hospice and the care of his family. He is survived by his caregiver and longtime companion Karen Dumas; his son Jeffrey Ames, Watertown and a daughter Lori; three grandchildren and great grandchildren; a sister Juanita Hager, Woodbridge, VA; three brothers James Ames, Rosemond, CA, Raymond and Richard Ames, Both of St. Augustine, FL; eight nieces and nephews. A son Michael and a grandchild predeceased him.
Eugene E. Thesier, 87, of Copenhagen
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Eugene E. Thesier, 87, of Thesier Road, passed away Saturday morning, February 11, 2023 at Lewis County Health System Hospital. A calling hour will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. A funeral Mass will be said on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Copenhagen with Rev. Todd Thibault, Pastor, officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Copenhagen, in the spring. A luncheon will immediately follow the funeral at the Lowville VFW, 7744 W. State St., Lowville. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, P.O. Box 12, Copenhagen, NY 13626.
Not all area hospitals go mask-free after state’s mandate ends
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - New York state has ended its mask mandate in healthcare settings. However, not all hospitals are going mask-free. The state’s health commissioner says a steady drop in Covid-19 cases and deaths is the reason New York stopped requiring patients, staff, and visitors at hospitals, nursing homes, and other healthcare settings to wear a mask.
Interested in Beekeeping? Find out if it’s for you
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County is offering a beginner beekeeping course. CCE’s Sue Gwise says the course starts in March and will run two days a week. Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning. There’s an information session to...
Barbara Davis, of Alexandria Bay
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - On February 10, 2023, our mom died peacefully at home on Taylor Road, Alexandria Bay. Most who knew our mom, could not help but love her. Whether meeting her for the first time or seeing her for the 50th time, you would surely be greeted with a huge smile that made her eyes sparkle. She was kind, generous, and loving and probably one of the most genuine people we have ever known. She was a petite woman but her heart was enormous. If we had a dollar for every time someone told us she was their favorite, we would have a lot of dollars.
Donna M. Wheeler, 89, of Copenhagen
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Donna M. Wheeler, 89, of Copenhagen NY died peacefully, Friday, February 10, at her home, surrounded by the loving care of her family. Donna was born in Tylerville, NY on November 5, 1933, the daughter of the late Emery and Maretta Rose Hodge. She started her schooling at Tylerville’s one room schoolhouse, later graduating from Copenhagen School in 1952. There she met and later married her high school sweetheart, Harold “Spot” Wheeler on October 12, 1952, at the Copenhagen United Methodist Church. Harold died on November 22, 1991.
Incoming SUNY Potsdam president to take on challenges with campus community
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The oldest college in the SUNY system has the newest president. Last week, Dr. Suzanne Smith was named as SUNY Potsdam’s new leader last week. She comes to Potsdam from Georgia Southwestern State University where she served as provost and vice president for academic affairs and is proud of the emphasis she puts on meeting students.
Cows, horses killed in barn fire
TOWN OF CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Ten cows and two horses died in a barn fire in St. Lawrence County. It happened Thursday night at 6600 County Route 27 in the town of Canton. The barn was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene at 8:30 p.m.
Your Turn: feedback on Charlton sentencing, hydrant dispute & cigarette tax
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lashanna Charlton was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the death of her daughter, Treyanna Summerville. Summerville was found dead in their Gouverneur home after being beaten and starved:. Systems failed this child her entire life and now the justice system continues to fail.
2 tournaments leave Watertown Golf Club
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two local golf tournaments are teeing off at a new location in 2023. The change of course comes as concerns continue to pile up from the clubhouse to the concessions at Watertown Golf Club. “We will be open. There’s no question in my mind about...
SLC to tear down 5 blighted residential properties
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - “Blight is a problem not only in St. Lawrence County, it’s a problem across the state. It tends to be a very identified rust belt issue and we happen to live in a rust belt state.” said. That’s what St. Lawrence County...
Court documents: Wing stabbed Gouverneur man in neck
TOWN OF GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - According to court documents, murder suspect Frederick Wing stabbed his alleged victim in the neck in a cemetery. The 22-year-old Gouverneur man is charged with second-degree murder. He’s being held without bail in the St. Lawrence County Jail. According to court papers,...
At 79, this teacher continues to inspire
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In classroom 18 at Faith Fellowship in Watertown, William Main is doing what he does best. “Remember the word phenotype?” he asks his students “Who can remember what that was?. He turns 80 in April and has been teaching since the ‘70s.
UPDATE: Victims of deadly Saranac fire identified
New York State Police say one of the people killed in the Saturday morning fire was just two years old.
Potsdam boil water advisory lifted
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A boil water advisory in the village of Potsdam has been lifted. It had been in place since earlier this week for residents on Pierrepont Avenue from Bay Street to the village limits. That included the SUNY Potsdam campus. Officials say the water has been...
Fire destroys an Aubuchon Hardware store in Upstate N.Y.
‘No one got hurt’ but the hardware store in Saranac Lake suffers ‘total loss’ says CEO. Aubuchon Company reported a recent fire completely burned through its hardware store in Saranac Lake, New York, resulting in a total loss for the store as well as the neighboring business.
Upstate NY town code enforcement officer threatened to shoot person with gun, troopers say
Theresa, N.Y. — A town code enforcement officer from Jefferson County was charged Thursday with threatening a person with a gun, troopers said. Terry L. McKeever, who worked for the town of Theresa, pulled out the pistol while attempting to serve paperwork, said Trooper Jack Keller, a state police spokesman.
