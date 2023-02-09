ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - On February 10, 2023, our mom died peacefully at home on Taylor Road, Alexandria Bay. Most who knew our mom, could not help but love her. Whether meeting her for the first time or seeing her for the 50th time, you would surely be greeted with a huge smile that made her eyes sparkle. She was kind, generous, and loving and probably one of the most genuine people we have ever known. She was a petite woman but her heart was enormous. If we had a dollar for every time someone told us she was their favorite, we would have a lot of dollars.

ALEXANDRIA BAY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO