Wayne C. Ames, 77, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Wayne C. Ames, 77, Watertown, passed away at his home on Thursday, February 9th, 2023, under the direction of Hospice and the care of his family. He is survived by his caregiver and longtime companion Karen Dumas; his son Jeffrey Ames, Watertown and a daughter Lori; three grandchildren and great grandchildren; a sister Juanita Hager, Woodbridge, VA; three brothers James Ames, Rosemond, CA, Raymond and Richard Ames, Both of St. Augustine, FL; eight nieces and nephews. A son Michael and a grandchild predeceased him.
Jessica J. Caforio, 41, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jessica J. Caforio, 41, Watertown, died February 7, 2023 at Albany Medical Center. Calling hours will be Friday February 17, 2023 from 3-5 at D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. followed by a funeral service with Reverend Gail Parsons officiating. Condolence may be made to www.dlcalarco.com.
Glenn J. Buckingham, 85, of Castorland
CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - Glenn J. Buckingham, 85, of Basslin Road, passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at his home, under the care of his family and Lewis County Hospice. Calling hours will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at Iseneker...
Bruce M. McGill, 63, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Bruce M. McGill, 63, of Ogdensburg will be held at 1:00pm on Wednesday, February 15th, 2023 at Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Rev. Floyd McCallum Officiating. Calling hours will be held from 11:00am until the time of service. Bruce passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2023 in Utica, NY.
Interested in Beekeeping? Find out if it’s for you
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County is offering a beginner beekeeping course. CCE’s Sue Gwise says the course starts in March and will run two days a week. Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning. There’s an information session to...
Barbara Davis, of Alexandria Bay
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - On February 10, 2023, our mom died peacefully at home on Taylor Road, Alexandria Bay. Most who knew our mom, could not help but love her. Whether meeting her for the first time or seeing her for the 50th time, you would surely be greeted with a huge smile that made her eyes sparkle. She was kind, generous, and loving and probably one of the most genuine people we have ever known. She was a petite woman but her heart was enormous. If we had a dollar for every time someone told us she was their favorite, we would have a lot of dollars.
Not all area hospitals go mask-free after state’s mandate ends
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - New York state has ended its mask mandate in healthcare settings. However, not all hospitals are going mask-free. The state’s health commissioner says a steady drop in Covid-19 cases and deaths is the reason New York stopped requiring patients, staff, and visitors at hospitals, nursing homes, and other healthcare settings to wear a mask.
Sally J. LaGrow, 81, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Sally J. LaGrow, 81, of 4727 Zecher Road died on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at the Carthage Area Hospital, where she had been a patient for a short time. She was born in Carthage on January 12, 1942, the daughter of George and Charlotte Mealus...
Edward W. Brown, 68, of Turin
TURIN, New York (WWNY) - Edward W. Brown, 68, of E. Main Street, passed away Friday morning, February 10, 2023 at Albany Medical Center. Calling hours will be held from 4 – 6 p.m. on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. There will be no funeral service. A graveside service with Military Honors will be held in the spring in Wildwood Cemetery.
2 tournaments leave Watertown Golf Club
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two local golf tournaments are teeing off at a new location in 2023. The change of course comes as concerns continue to pile up from the clubhouse to the concessions at Watertown Golf Club. “We will be open. There’s no question in my mind about...
At 79, this teacher continues to inspire
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In classroom 18 at Faith Fellowship in Watertown, William Main is doing what he does best. “Remember the word phenotype?” he asks his students “Who can remember what that was?. He turns 80 in April and has been teaching since the ‘70s.
Your Turn: feedback on Charlton sentencing, hydrant dispute & cigarette tax
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lashanna Charlton was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the death of her daughter, Treyanna Summerville. Summerville was found dead in their Gouverneur home after being beaten and starved:. Systems failed this child her entire life and now the justice system continues to fail.
Court documents: Wing stabbed Gouverneur man in neck
TOWN OF GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - According to court documents, murder suspect Frederick Wing stabbed his alleged victim in the neck in a cemetery. The 22-year-old Gouverneur man is charged with second-degree murder. He’s being held without bail in the St. Lawrence County Jail. According to court papers,...
Local girl’s ice skating dream becomes a reality
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Charlie McNitt comes from a family that enjoys being on the ice. But Charlie wasn’t always able to skate with her family. She was diagnosed with cerebral palsy before birth, meaning she can’t walk on her own power. But thanks to the generosity of...
Sunny to start, then clouding up
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We have a typical February morning to start our day, but it will be less typical by afternoon. Temperatures in the teens and 20s will rise to around 40. We’ll have sun to start, but clouds will increase into the afternoon. Some rain and...
Sunday Sports: Section 3 Basketball preview, Section 10/7 Swimming Championships
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Section 3 boys and girls basketball playoffs begin this week, with seedings and pairings announced Wednesday. We take a look at some of the teams expected to receive high seeds when the post season kicks off. On the girl’s side, the Indian River Warriors...
Firefighters battle chimney fire in Copenhagen
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - A fire broke out inside a chimney in an apartment building in Copenhagen this afternoon. Fire crews responded to an apartment building on Maple Avenue to find smoke coming from the chimney on the back side of the building. Rutland Assistant Fire Chief John Williams...
Friday Sports: Frontier League Basketball finals on the docket
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two Boys’ Frontier League Basketball finals were Friday night along with a big matchup in the N.A.C. The Boys’ Frontier League B Division Title was up for grabs as top seeded Lowville met 2nd seed General Brown. In the 1st quarter, Luke Heller...
Sunny weather, lack of snow didn’t halt Carthage Winterfest
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Returning for its second year since a COVID-Induced hiatus, Carthage’s Winterfest is back. “It’s just a day for families to be able to come out and enjoy our winter season,” said Robert Sligar, event organizer. Indoor attractions included bingo, face painting, and...
Gouverneur man faces 2nd Degree Murder charge
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - According to New York State Police, Troopers responded to East Side Cemetery on Van Buren Road, in the town of Gouverneur, for a deceased male on Saturday, February 11th around 8:20 a.m. When troopers arrived, they found 72-year-old Ronald E. Durham of Gouverneur dead, under...
