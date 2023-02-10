Anthony Joshua's secret reason behind his shock knockout defeat by Andy Ruiz Jr in 2019

Anthony Joshua brought up his fight with Andy Ruiz Jr in 2019 during his press conference on Thursday afternoon.

Joshua attended a press conference near Heathrow airport on Thursday to promote his fight with American heavyweight boxer Jermaine Franklin.

During the press conference, AJ eluded to the fact there was a secret reason behind his shock TKO defeat to Ruiz in 2019.

He said: 'People feel boxing is about popularity but it is about skill. Looking at Ruiz one you could see that something wasn't right, but I have never spoken about it.'

The 33-year-old went on to add: 'You can watch as much as you want but until you face me you never know.'

AJ made it clear he had never spoken about the real reason behind his defeat before. But, he did previously speak about an underlying health condition in 2019.

Speaking to the BBC, Joshua explained how he had a health issue leading up to the 2019 fight - which saw him lose his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles.

AJ said: 'I had some issue with my health which I was going through for a long time. I didn't know what was wrong with me. I felt so tired and drained and thought it must be down to training.

'In the changing room before the fight I got a bucket of ice and was putting my head in it thinking 'why do I feel so tired?'

'The responsibilities of being world champion are difficult. All that stuff, feeling so tired, dealing with obligations.

He went on to add: 'After my check-ups it showed what the problem was and this is what you have to get sorted.'

Meanwhile, Robert McCracken - Joshua's trainer at the time - said he was aware Joshua was 'concussed' against the heavy-handed Mexican before making a U-turn on his comments.

Joshua went on to reclaim his titles six months later - beating Ruiz in their rematch after the Mexican admitted to under-preparing for their fight.

Nevertheless, AJ cruised to a 118-110, 118-110, 119-109 points victory against Ruiz - who weighed in at 283lb, 15lb heavier than their first fight.

Joshua will return to the ring on April 1 to face Franklin. He insisted his head was in the right place and told reporters it was now about getting his 'heart back in the game'.

Joshua added: 'People ask where my head is at. But I always go to the gym and the difference is I have to put my heart back in the game.

'I always built businesses outside of boxing because of the fear of going back to square one. But I made a conscious decision last year to get rid of those distractions and focus on boxing. It's not just the mind, it is your heart.

'It's like being in a relationship. When you wake up every morning with your partner you have to have your heart in it to make it work.'