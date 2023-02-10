Austin Butler may be losing his Elvis accent, but don’t worry—you haven’t lost your chance to view this Oscar-nominated film. Written and directed by Baz Luhrmann , “Elvis” is a biographical drama about the life, rise to fame, and death of superstar Elvis Presley (played by Butler). It’s told through the viewpoint of his manager, Colonel Tom Parker (played by Tom Hanks ). Here is how you can watch the film online.

How to watch “Elvis” online

“Elvis” is available for digital rentals on Apple TV, Amazon Prime, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu, and more providers. It costs $5.99 to rent or $9.99 to purchase on the same platforms.

Is “Elvis” still in theaters?

On June 24, 2022, “Elvis” was released in theaters nationwide. Although it was made available to stream on HBO Max on August 8, 2022, the film is still available to view in theaters such as AMC and Regal.

Is “Elvis” streaming?

Good news! If you have an HBO Max subscription, you are able to stream “Elvis” for free. You can also view it on Amazon Prime with an HBO Max add-on.

Will “Elvis” win an Oscar?

“Elvis” has received many nominations and wins throughout awards season, including a Golden Globe win for Butler. It has received eight 2023 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Sound, Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Costume Design, and Best Film Editing.

