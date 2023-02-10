Pets and pet lovers getting ready for San Diego Humane Society's Walk for Animals

Pets and pet lovers from miles around are getting ready for the annual Walk for Animals — North County on Feb. 25 at Kit Carson Park in Escondido. The event, organized by the San Diego Humane Society, raises money for the nonprofit animal shelter and its programs that help animals.

Along with providing animals with shelter, the nonprofit rescues animals and provides veterinary care as well as helping families adopt new pets. Services range from dog licensing, spay and neuter, behavior and training assistance, including a free Behavior Helpline to a community pet pantry, and lost and found. The nonprofit also investigates animal cruelty.

This year, the Humane Society expects to care for more than 40,000 animals in need.

The nonprofit has been serving San Diego County since 1880 and has campuses in San Diego, Escondido, Oceanside, Ramona and El Cajon.

A similar event, Walk for Animals — San Diego, is planned for May 6 at Liberty Station. Last year's event at Liberty Station drew 5,000 walkers and nearly 1,000 dogs, who strolled through NTC Park.

The North County event’s festivities start at 7 a.m. Feb. 25 and include a pancake breakfast, warmup and stretch session, along with a 2-mile walk, doggie activities, live music and pet-friendly vendor booths.

Here is the schedule of activities:

7 a.m. — Registration, free pancake breakfast, entertainment.

8:30 a.m. — Blessing of the animals, warmup and stretch.

9 a.m. — Walk begins.

Dog activities and Vendor Village until 11 a.m.

Registration though Feb. 24 is $30 for ages 18 and older and $15 for ages 17 and younger; or day of event $40/$30. Cost for virtual walkers not attending the walk in person, but fundraising and walking on their own is $20. Register at sdhumane.org/support-us/fundraising/walk-for-animals .

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .