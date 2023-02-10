Open in App
Kansas City, MO
See more from this location?
KYW News Radio

Shapiro, Kenney place bets on Super Bowl LVII

By Jim MelwertPat Loeb,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OeTXx_0kiSGAKB00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — City and state officials are putting their food where their mouths are by placing bets on the Super Bowl LVII outcome with Kansas City officials.

Mayor Jim Kenney and Gov. Josh Shapiro made bets with Kansas City’s Mayor, Quinton Lucas, and their Gov., Laura Kelly.

Kenney put his favorite local junk food and beer on the line against Lucas, betting the Eagles will win.

“Down North Pizza, which is a terrific pizza place up in North Philly, Walt Wit was the beer and their doing beer and ribs,” Kenney said. “And I intend on enjoying the ribs.”

Shapiro is also wagering his favorite Philly foods on the Eagles' victory over the Chiefs.

“Cheesesteaks, soft pretzels, donuts from some of the finest small businesses,” Shapiro said. “And I will put those items up if the Chiefs win – something I’m confident won’t happen. Fly, Eagles fly!”

The cheesesteaks he is wagering are from Tony Luke’s. The pretzels, from Philly Style Hand Twisted Soft Pretzel Bakery in Levittown and the Eagles mini-donuts from the Collegeville Italian Bakery round out Shapiro’s wager.

Kelly said she will send Shapiro steaks and chocolate-covered sunflower seeds if the Chiefs lose. But she is confident they will win.

“I’ll celebrate by feasting on all the Philadelphia goodies you’ll be sending my way,” she said. “Go Chiefs!”

Shapiro also has a bet with Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, in which the loser has to hang the other team’s flag in his office next week.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Philadelphia, PA
In friendly 'Soup-er Bowl' competition, Philly and KC students team up against hunger
Philadelphia, PA6 days ago
Maurice Jackson: Changing the game by being a true hero and role model
Philadelphia, PA19 hours ago
2 charged in connection with flipping a car near Temple before the Super Bowl
Philadelphia, PA19 hours ago
Most Popular
Look: Chiefs Owner's Daughter Goes Viral During Parade
Kansas City, MO21 hours ago
Listen: How the 2022 Philadelphia Eagles will be remembered
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
A Super Bowl pick-me-up: Wawa, Dunkin’ offering free coffee in honor of the Eagles
Philadelphia, PA6 days ago
4 things to look forward to in Philadelphia sports after Eagles' crushing loss
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Come one, come all: Philly deemed largest 'welcoming city'
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy