Texas teacher arrested for relationship with 15-year-old student, authorities say

COMAL COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former Texas high school teacher was arrested after allegedly engaging in an improper relationship with a student, authorities said.

Orlando Naumann, 38, was arrested on charges of improper relationship between educator and student and possession with intent to distribute to promote child pornography, a post from the Comal County Sheriff’s Office stated.

According to the post, Naumann turned himself in on Friday after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Authorities said the improper relationship charge stems from an investigation involving a 15-year-old student. The second child pornography-related charge was “unrelated to the original investigation at Canyon Lake High School,” the post stated.

Naumann remains in custody at the Comal County Jail and his bond has not been set, according to the sheriff’s office.

The case remains under investigation.

