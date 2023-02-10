Alamance County school system takes unique approach to student feedback

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Alamance-Burlington School System is taking a new approach to getting feedback from its students.

On Wednesday, school leaders hosted a discussion with a panel of 16 senior students from across the seven high schools in the district.

The aim of the discussion was to give students an opportunity to share their thoughts and opinions on various topics, including resources, support, educational opportunities and school safety.

“They’re our customers at the end of the day, and studies show that when students have a voice in their education, they perform better academically,” said Public Information Officer for ABSS Les Atkins

One of the main issues discussed during the panel was school safety, with students expressing their excitement about feeling secure in their classrooms but also raising concerns about increased security measures such as metal detectors, which they say could potentially be detrimental to the learning environment.

Atkins promised to take the feedback from the student sessions seriously and to use it to make meaningful improvements.

“We want to be held accountable,” he said. “I walked away, and I thought…the best part of my week so far was to hear these students and to hear their voices and to know that in some respects, we’ve done a good job as a school system.”

The ABSS district says it plans to host these discussions every month until the end of the school year and will continue with next year’s seniors in August. The commitment to continue working with its students remains a top priority for the district.

The district and the student panel participants left feeling like the discussion was a success, with everyone feeling heard and hopeful for the future.

The ABSS district’s new approach to getting feedback from its students is a positive step in the right direction and shows the district’s commitment to making improvements based on the needs and concerns of its students.

