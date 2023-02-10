Open in App
Logan County, AR
See more from this location?
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Arkansas lawmakers approve $55 million in funding for internet in Logan County

By Justin Trobaugh,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xyDmM_0kiSEiDB00

LOGAN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas lawmakers approve the use of more than $55 million to bring internet to underserved parts of the state.

About $19 million of that funding will be used to bring internet to 1,700 homes in parts of Logan County.

Cox Communications and Wave Rural Connect will help with the construction and installation process.

State senator introduces amendment to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas

Olin Ericksen with Cox Communications discussed what happens next with the funding now approved.

“Now we will take it back and start the permitting process, the construction process, talk with our partners including our construction teams and really evaluate a timeline for when people can expect this to come to fruition.

Of the $19 million approved for the contract, $14 million is from the American Rescue Plan. The rest will come from Cox and Wave Rural Connect.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Arkansas State
Sanders signs law to expand Safe Haven Act, update to teachers retirement system, others
Little Rock, AR2 days ago
How does Arkansas public school systems funding work?
Eureka Springs, AR1 day ago
Tuesday Morning is Closing 2 Locations in Arkansas
Jonesboro, AR16 hours ago
Most Popular
Fort Smith holds funeral procession for fire chief
Fort Smith, AR1 day ago
Fort Smith provides FAQ over new animal ordinance
Fort Smith, AR2 days ago
As Arkansas reaches 1 million COVID cases, people reflect back on the pandemic
Little Rock, AR10 hours ago
Missouri chapel named “one of the most stunning in U.S.”
Carthage, MO2 days ago
Fort Smith police looking for missing woman
Fort Smith, AR1 day ago
The Most Dangerous Missouri City After Dark Isn’t St. Louis or KC
Saint Louis, MO3 days ago
New York firm, Governor open south Arkansas sawmill, 50 jobs expected
Camden, AR6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy