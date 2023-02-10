Open in App
WGNO

SEC divides $721.8M in total revenue among schools

By Associated Press,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VNEvS_0kiSCeT100

The Southeastern Conference says it distributed an average of $49.9 million to its 14 member schools for the fiscal year that ended last August.

Commissioner Greg Sankey said Thursday the league divided $721.8 million of total revenue among its members. That included $698.5 million distributed by the league office and $23.3 million retained by schools for travel and other bowl-related expenses. The amounts were from the 2021-22 fiscal year which ended August 31.

In the previous fiscal year, the SEC had distributed $764.4 million of total revenue, or about $54.6 million to each school.

The total distribution amount includes revenue generated from television agreements, bowl games, the College Football Playoff, the SEC football championship game, the SEC men’s basketball tournament, NCAA Championships and a supplemental surplus distribution.

It doesn’t include an additional $8.1 million in grants from the NCAA and SEC divided among the 14 schools.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
New Orleans mother wants answers after baby is attacked at daycare
New Orleans, LA12 hours ago
Opelousas Police: For Valentine’s Day, turn in your ex with warrants, drugs, illegal weapons
Opelousas, LA2 days ago
Nationwide warrant issued for MTV reality show alum
Orland Park, IL1 day ago
New Trend: Money Parenting
Marrero, LA2 days ago
New Orleans vacuum cleaner inventor David Oreck dies at 99
New Orleans, LA10 hours ago
Big Chief Juan Pardo set to unveil new suit at Tipitina’s
New Orleans, LA14 hours ago
Katy Perry, Lionel Richie & Luke Bryan in NOLA?
New Orleans, LA39 minutes ago
Arceneaux takes aggressive action on Shreveport’s blighted properties
Shreveport, LA2 days ago
Throw me something new Mistah!
New Orleans, LA23 hours ago
Hyundai launches software upgrade to prevent car theft
Rochester, NY2 days ago
Suspect in Madison Brooks case faces third rape-related arrest
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
Chalmette students got creative for special Mardi Gras celebration
Chalmette, LA13 hours ago
S&WB customers now able to file appeals disputing bill disparities| Form available here
New Orleans, LA18 hours ago
Buffalo mass shooter apologizes to families at sentencing: “I can’t believe I actually did it”
Buffalo, NY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy