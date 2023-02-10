Giving Hearts Day: Dakota Hope Clinic offers free pregnancy resources

MINOT, N.D. ( KXNET ) — KX News Reporter Lauren Davis interviews Tim Knutson, the development director for the Dakota Hope Clinic , and the crew for Giving Hearts Day.

Dakota Hope Clinic offers free services to women like pregnancy testing and ultrasounds.

Donations for Giving Hearts Day are accepted through 11:59 p.m. on February 9.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Today's Top Stories

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.