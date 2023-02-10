Giving Hearts Day: Dakota Hope Clinic offers free pregnancy resources

MINOT, N.D. ( KXNET ) — KX News Reporter Lauren Davis interviews Tim Knutson, the development director for the Dakota Hope Clinic , and the crew for Giving Hearts Day.
Dakota Hope Clinic offers free services to women like pregnancy testing and ultrasounds.
Donations for Giving Hearts Day are accepted through 11:59 p.m. on February 9. Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Today's Top Stories Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.
Comments / 0