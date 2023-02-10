Legislation could brew change at micropubs, breweries

( KXNET ) — Changes are brewing at the capitol. Business owners are pushing for at least one piece of legislation they say would make their breweries more family-friendly.

At Atypical Brewery and BarrelWorks, only people 21 and over are allowed to be onsite. But one proposed Senate Bill could change that.

“10 years ago or something longer than that, there was a Supper Club Bill that passed and it was for bars, breweries included. If you served 51% of food, then you could have minors,” said Eric Johnson, the Head Brewer and Co-owner of Atypical Brewery.

If passed, Senate Bill 2363 would allow people under 21 to enter a brewer’s taproom with a parent or guardian before 10 p.m.

But, they’d have to sit at least three feet away from the bar counter.

Johnson believes the change would make breweries more inviting to families.

“100%! We see people all the time that come and we see them coming from outside and they’ve got a stroller or a kid in hand and it’s like sorry,” said Johnson.

And Johnson has even been personally affected by the rule of people not being able to enter a brewery in our state.

“Just took a trip out to Fargo and I would’ve really loved to visit a friend of mine. He’s got a brewery very similar size at Icewind, but I had my family with and so instead, we took our business over to Minnesota to a different brewery, because Minnesota law allows us to bring our kids,” said Johnson.

As of right now, the bill has no official action.

And while Johnson is in favor of Senate Bill 2363, there’s another bill that he will be in favor of, if there are amendments made.

House Bill 1504 would allow a microbrew pub or brewer taproom licensee who buys more than 40% of their barley in state to receive a tax credit.

“As it’s written, it says that we would have to purchase it directly from a farmer or producer. As much as I would love to, I can’t just go to a farmer and get grain from them because it has to go through the malting process, which we don’t do here. There is only one facility in North Dakota that does that,” said Johnson.

Johnson says he buys his grain from a place in Minnesota, but that company contracts a lot of grain from our state.

“We proudly purchase from them for that reason. So I believe if this bill were to be rewritten to sort of incentives using a maltster that sources grain from North Dakota, would be a better approach to that particular bill,” said Johnson.

As of Thursday, the bill was amended to make a few word changes.

KX News contacted Representative Jared Hagert to ask him what’s next for the bill. He says so far, it hasn’t been voted on.

Johnson says since there is only one facility in North Dakota that malts grain for beer, it could create a monopoly.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Today's Top Stories

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.