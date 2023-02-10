RTC awarded $1.68M to study ways to make roads safer

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) - The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) will receive $1.68 million in federal funding from the Federal Highway Administration’s Safe Streets for All grant program to develop an action plan to increase safety for all roadway users.

The funding will allow the RTC to work with local jurisdictions, safety experts, and community members to improve roadway safety throughout Southern Nevada.

The RTC, in partnership with the Nevada Department of Transportation, Clark County and the Cities of Las Vegas, Henderson, North Las Vegas, Boulder City and Mesquite, will use the grant to develop safety solutions in high-crash locations.

With 128 traffic deaths in Clark County last year, the goal is to reduce serious vehicle crashes by identifying and solving for the most significant safety factors, including speed, roadway width and lighting.

The action plan is expected to take 18-24 months to complete and will include an in-depth assessment of roadway safety impacts.