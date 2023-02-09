Strawther rescuing Gonzaga against BYU with his outside shooting? Sounds familiar, doesn’t it? After hitting the winning 3-pointer on Gonzaga’s final possession in Provo, Utah, last month, the junior wing came alive inside the final 5 minutes of Saturday’s game at the Kennel. Strawther went to the bench with 9:22 remaining after picking up his fourth foul and returned with 4:21 left. The Las Vegas native immediately made a 3-pointer, followed with another to give GU a 74-73 lead, and made three free throws inside the final minute to help secure a victory. Strawther finished 4 of 9 from the 3-point line and scored a game-high 26 points to go with five rebounds.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO