Spokane Police Department honor officer killed on duty in 1939
SPOKANE, Wash. - The focus for the Spokane Police Department (SPD) on Sunday wasn't on the Super Bowl, but on honoring one of their own whose end of watch was on Feb. 12, 1939, more than 80 years ago. Jeff Upham never got to meet his grandfather–Officer John H. Miller–but...
Harry Potter film concert series coming to Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash.- A live symphony orchestra will perform Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in Concert on Friday, May 5 as part of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series. The film concert will take place at the First Interstate Center for the Arts in Spokane. Tickets go on sale February 17 at 10 a.m. through TicketsWest.com.
Gonzaga women climb to No. 20 in Associated Press Top 25 after beating Portland
A big win last weekend over Portland helped the Gonzaga women move up in the rankings and earned Kaylynne Truong her second Player of the Week award in the West Coast Conference. Gonzaga moved up three spots, to 20th, in Monday’s Associated Press poll. The Zags (23-3 overall) had...
Eastern Washington basketball's first D-I postseason experience began with a blizzard, ended with a clang
Eastern Washington’s first postseason appearance as a NCAA Division I member in 2003 could have been in Hawaii. Instead, it was in the snowy Rocky Mountains. Former coach Ray Giacoletti says Hawaii was discussed by the NIT selection committee to be EWU’s opponent, but instead, it fatefully turned out to be Wyoming in Laramie.
No. 23 Gonzaga women pull away from Portland to take control of WCC, still 'have a lot of work ahead'
In her postgame interview Saturday afternoon, Gonzaga coach Lisa Fortier sounded like she meant it – that beating Portland wasn’t the most important thing on her plate. But the Zags did anyway, 63-53, taking over first place alone in the West Coast Conference and making the weekend that much sweeter.
Winning with grit: The 2002-03 Eastern Washington basketball team earned school's first D-I postseason berth with a toughness that matched its coach
Even before the chemistry needed to win sports championships, there has to be buy-in. And a lot of grit and toughness. And maybe even a chip on the shoulder. Ray Giacoletti was a master of corralling all of that at Eastern Washington University 20 years ago. In his four seasons...
Difference makers: Julian Strawther delivers timely 3-pointers, helps lift Gonzaga to 88-81 win over BYU
Strawther rescuing Gonzaga against BYU with his outside shooting? Sounds familiar, doesn’t it? After hitting the winning 3-pointer on Gonzaga’s final possession in Provo, Utah, last month, the junior wing came alive inside the final 5 minutes of Saturday’s game at the Kennel. Strawther went to the bench with 9:22 remaining after picking up his fourth foul and returned with 4:21 left. The Las Vegas native immediately made a 3-pointer, followed with another to give GU a 74-73 lead, and made three free throws inside the final minute to help secure a victory. Strawther finished 4 of 9 from the 3-point line and scored a game-high 26 points to go with five rebounds.
'This is really happening': Gonzaga great Courtney Vandersloot soaks in jersey recognition ceremony
This is how the pros do it. On Saturday afternoon, Courtney Vandersloot held a microphone instead a basketball, but she never lost the handle. Against a full-court press of lights and cheering fans at the McCarthey Athletic Center, the point guard dished out compliments and made some big points with everyone.
Dan Thompson: Eastern Washington's win streak means little for now, but it sure is fun
MOSCOW, Idaho – The winning streak really doesn’t matter. These victories – now 15 in a row for Eastern Washington after its 73-66 victory over Idaho on Saturday – are not going to win the Eagles a men’s basketball championship. They won’t win a conference...
Gonzaga's Julian Strawther comes up clutch again vs. BYU, sparks 88-81 victory
Strawther led No. 16 Gonzaga back from another late-game deficit against the Cougars, hitting a pair of 3-pointers that gave the Zags the lead for good en route to an 88-81 victory Saturday night in front of a packed house at McCarthey Athletic Center. Strawther, whose 3-pointer in the closing...
Gonzaga, BYU play in front of lively Kennel atmosphere, produce memorable finish in last regular season meeting as WCC foes
Whether it’s a tight finish or blowout, an offensive marathon or defensive standoff, West Coast Conference games between Gonzaga and BYU have constantly produced loud gyms and intense atmospheres. Saturday’s meeting in Spokane, potentially the last between the Bulldogs and Cougars as conference rivals, was no different. Crowd...
Recap and highlights: Julian Strawthers comes up in crunch time as No. 16 Gonzaga holds on to beat BYU 88-81
Julian Strawther has made a habit of hitting big shots against Brigham Young. The Gonzaga wing made a pair of 3-pointers and converted three free throws in the final minutes to lift the Bulldogs over the Cougars 88-81 on Saturday at the McCarthey Athletic Center. Strawther, who scored a team-high...
Gonzaga climbs three spots to No. 13, moves past Saint Mary's in Associated Press Top 25
The newest release of the Associated Press Top 25 poll came with a few positive developments for Gonzaga fans. For one, the Bulldogs climbed three spots to No. 13 after pocketing a pair of wins against San Francisco and BYU at the McCarthey Athletic Center last week. That allowed Gonzaga...
Gonzaga rewind: Guards, bigs win game within the game against BYU
It wasn’t always easy on the eye, but Saturday’s Gonzaga-BYU bruisefest was certainly intriguing and essentially a battle of wills. So was the game within the game. Spend any time around Gonzaga coach Mark Few and you will hear one of his favorite sayings – paraphrasing here – that one of the hardest things to do in sports is finding a way to flip it when things just aren’t going your way.
