Spokane County, WA

Spokane Police Department honor officer killed on duty in 1939

SPOKANE, Wash. - The focus for the Spokane Police Department (SPD) on Sunday wasn't on the Super Bowl, but on honoring one of their own whose end of watch was on Feb. 12, 1939, more than 80 years ago. Jeff Upham never got to meet his grandfather–Officer John H. Miller–but...
Harry Potter film concert series coming to Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash.- A live symphony orchestra will perform Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in Concert on Friday, May 5 as part of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series. The film concert will take place at the First Interstate Center for the Arts in Spokane. Tickets go on sale February 17 at 10 a.m. through TicketsWest.com.
Difference makers: Julian Strawther delivers timely 3-pointers, helps lift Gonzaga to 88-81 win over BYU

Strawther rescuing Gonzaga against BYU with his outside shooting? Sounds familiar, doesn’t it? After hitting the winning 3-pointer on Gonzaga’s final possession in Provo, Utah, last month, the junior wing came alive inside the final 5 minutes of Saturday’s game at the Kennel. Strawther went to the bench with 9:22 remaining after picking up his fourth foul and returned with 4:21 left. The Las Vegas native immediately made a 3-pointer, followed with another to give GU a 74-73 lead, and made three free throws inside the final minute to help secure a victory. Strawther finished 4 of 9 from the 3-point line and scored a game-high 26 points to go with five rebounds.
Gonzaga, BYU play in front of lively Kennel atmosphere, produce memorable finish in last regular season meeting as WCC foes

Whether it’s a tight finish or blowout, an offensive marathon or defensive standoff, West Coast Conference games between Gonzaga and BYU have constantly produced loud gyms and intense atmospheres. Saturday’s meeting in Spokane, potentially the last between the Bulldogs and Cougars as conference rivals, was no different. Crowd...
Gonzaga rewind: Guards, bigs win game within the game against BYU

It wasn’t always easy on the eye, but Saturday’s Gonzaga-BYU bruisefest was certainly intriguing and essentially a battle of wills. So was the game within the game. Spend any time around Gonzaga coach Mark Few and you will hear one of his favorite sayings – paraphrasing here – that one of the hardest things to do in sports is finding a way to flip it when things just aren’t going your way.
