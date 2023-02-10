Portsmouth police release images of suspects in Loxley Road homicide

Portsmouth police are looking for two people who they believe are suspects connected to a homicide last weekend.

Just before 10:30 p.m., officers were called to Loxley Road where they found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to the hospital where she died Tuesday morning.

The victim was identified as 62-year-old Terri Miller.

Detectives said they now have surveillance video showing two suspects at the crime scene. They were wearing black hoodies and facemasks.

Police said one of the suspects was holding a catalytic converter.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 757–393–8536 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.