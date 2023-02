mxdwn.com

Veteran Assassin’s Creed Director Latest To Leave Ubisoft By Jae Choi, 7 days ago

By Jae Choi, 7 days ago

Ubisoft, known for developing popular franchises like Rabbids, Far Cry and Assassin’s Creed, has had a tumultuous past few years. Back in December 2021, reports ...