SEC revenue declines, 14 member schools receive $49.9M

Commissioner Greg Sankey said the Southeastern Conference earned $721.8 million of total revenue for the fiscal year ending Aug. 31.

Sankey said Thursday the revenue split for the 14 member schools in the SEC was nearly $50 million -- $49.9 million apiece.

The schools were paid $54.6 million as part of the split for the previous fiscal year, 2020-21, Sankey said.

"The SEC's annual revenue distribution significantly enhances the ability of our universities' athletics programs to provide the highest level of support for the thousands of student-athletes who participate in sports each year on our campuses," Sankey said in a statement released by the conference. "This commitment to an impactful and life-changing experience encompasses superior support in coaching, training, academic counseling, medical care, mental health, nutrition, life-skills development and extended health coverage for our student-athletes."

For 2021-22, the sum of $698.5 million was distributed by the league with $23.3 million retained by schools for travel and other expenses related to travel and other costs associated with going to bowl games.

In the 2021 fiscal year, ending Aug. 31, 2021, the SEC reported $833.4 million in revenue.

--Field Level Media