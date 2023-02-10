Open in App
Wichita, KS
KSN News

Wichita father guilty in 2020 toddler drowning case

By Stephanie Nutt,

7 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita father charged in the 2020 drowning of his 2-year-old son was found guilty on Thursday.

William Kabutu (Courtesy: Sedgwick County)

According to the District Attorney’s Office, William Kabutu, 46, was found guilty of first-degree murder, an alternative count of second-degree murder, and two counts of aggravated child endangerment.

Wichita police say they received a call around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, for the report of a drowning at a neighborhood pool in the 1900 block of E. 54th St. S.

Upon arrival, police say they contacted the calling party, who found the boy floating in the pool and called 911.

The Wichita Fire Department pulled the boy from the pool and attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful.

According to the Wichita Police Department, an investigation revealed that the boy and his older brother were taken to the pool by their dad, Kabutu, who was allegedly intoxicated.

While at the pool, police say the children passed the fence, and the 2-year-old entered the pool. He was unable to stay afloat and drowned.

According to police, due to the fence and a locked gate, Kabutu could not gain access to the pool. That is when a bystander called the police. Kabutu was arrested and later charged .

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday, April 18.

