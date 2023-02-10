Open in App
Mississippi State
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Biloxi Sun Herald

Former NFL QB Brett Favre sues auditor, sportscasters in defamation case

By Emily Wagster Pettus,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fu6Gr_0kiS3eB500

Retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre filed lawsuits Thursday in Mississippi, accusing the state auditor and two national sportscasters of defaming him in public discussions about the misspending of welfare money that was supposed to help some of the poorest people in one of the poorest states in the nation.

The lawsuit against Auditor Shad White says the Republican “has carried out an outrageous media campaign of malicious and false accusations against Brett Favre — the Hall of Fame quarterback and native son of Mississippi — in a brazen attempt to leverage the media attention generated by Favre’s celebrity to further his own political career.”

In a separate lawsuit against former NFL player Shannon Sharpe, Favre said Sharpe made “egregiously false” statements about him on the Fox Sports talk show “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed,” including that Favre “stole money from people that really needed money.”

And in another lawsuit against retired NFL player Pat McAfee, Favre said McAfee had used “outrageous falsehoods” that included calling Favre a “thief” who was “stealing from poor people in Mississippi.”

Favre is not facing criminal charges in the Mississippi welfare scandal , but he is among more than three dozen people or businesses the state is suing to try to recover misspent money through the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program.

Favre has repaid $1.1 million he received for speaking fees from a nonprofit group that spent TANF money with approval from the Mississippi Department of Human Services. White said Favre never showed up to give the speeches.

In December, the state Department of Human Services made a new demand of up to $5 million against Favre and a university sports foundation, saying welfare money was improperly used to pay for a volleyball arena at Favre’s alma mater, the University of Southern Mississippi.

Favre’s daughter started playing volleyball at the university in 2017. The volleyball facility was a pet project of the retired quarterback, and he pledged to lead fundraising efforts for it. Previous filings in the state’s civil lawsuit show text message exchanges between Favre and others about directing money to the volleyball facility from a nonprofit organization that had Human Services contracts.

The lawsuit Favre filed against the auditor Thursday accuses White of “shamelessly and falsely attacking Favre’s good name” to gain attention for himself, “including appearances on television shows on CNN and HBO, a popular ESPN podcast, as well as interviews for print and online media. None of these national media outlets would have paid White the slightest attention had he not been attacking Favre.”

Fletcher Freeman, a spokesman for White said in a statement: ”Everything Auditor White has said about this case is true and is backed by years of audit work by the professionals at the Office of the State Auditor. It’s mind-boggling that Mr. Favre wants to have a trial about that question.”

Freeman also said that Favre has called White and the auditor’s team liars, despite repaying some of the money the auditor’s office demanded from him.

“He’s also claimed the auditors are liars despite clear documentary evidence showing he benefitted from misspent funds,” Freeman said. “Instead of paying New York litigators to try this case, he’d be better off fully repaying the amount of welfare funds he owes the state.”

The Associated Press sent an email to a representative of McAfee on Thursday, seeking comment. The AP could not immediately identify a representative to seek comment from regarding the lawsuit against Sharpe.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Mississippi State
Thunder over the Sound will ‘open with a bang’ in Biloxi. Here’s what is new.
Biloxi, MS6 days ago
Woman left in road ‘unable to get up’ after boyfriend runs her over, Mississippi cops say
Moselle, MS17 hours ago
Mississippi gaming executive remembered as lawyer, tourism leader and a ‘great American’
Gulfport, MS3 days ago
Most Popular
Look: Chiefs Owner's Daughter Goes Viral During Parade
Kansas City, MO21 hours ago
Police are investigating a shooting in Gulfport. Here’s what we know.
Gulfport, MS1 day ago
A beloved Bay St. Louis bakery is closing forever. ‘This is a time of mourning.’
Bay Saint Louis, MS6 days ago
Why are medians called ‘neutral ground’ in New Orleans? The term traces back to the 1700s.
New Orleans, LA4 days ago
Update: U.S. 90 re-opens after 18-wheeler stuck in sand blocked traffic
Gulfport, MS2 days ago
Expect the unexpected at this MS Coast Thai restaurant in an unassuming strip mall
Waveland, MS6 days ago
Victim is identified after single-vehicle, rollover crash on Highway 90 in Gulfport
Gulfport, MS3 days ago
Ocean Springs didn’t have to look far for their new head football coach
Ocean Springs, MS1 day ago
Pascagoula’s Lorenzo Wright wins district Coach of the Year, meets watery locker room
Pascagoula, MS5 days ago
Sea Wolves surprise their ‘toughest fan’ after MS Coast boy gets hit with hockey puck
Biloxi, MS4 days ago
Southern Miss basketball snags first place in Sun Belt with 82-71 win over Louisiana
Hattiesburg, MS7 days ago
One of the newest king cakes on the MS Coast is a best-kept secret, but not for long
Waveland, MS3 days ago
Newest ‘Spirit of the Coast’ winner saluted as business and community champion
Pass Christian, MS2 days ago
Here’s your guide to finding the best boiled crawfish on the Mississippi Gulf Coast
Gulfport, MS4 days ago
Two arrested after Valentine’s Day shootout in Gulfport
Gulfport, MS1 day ago
Efforts are under way to save a historic Live oak tree. Which city has started a petition?
Long Beach, MS7 days ago
I’m a MS Coast remote worker. I just tried king cake for the first time — in Kentucky.
Louisville, KY16 hours ago
A Food Network chef challenges two MS Coast TikTok stars to a king cake cook off
Gulfport, MS1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy