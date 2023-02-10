Open in App
Tallahassee, FL
Tallahassee Reports

Suspect in Downtown Assaults Arrested, Mayor Dailey Issues Statement

By Steve Stewart,

7 days ago

The Tallahassee Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit has made an arrest related to a recent string of battery cases in the downtown area. Detectives have found probable cause to charge the suspect, 30-year-old Nitravian Henderson, with two counts of felony battery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z90yG_0kiS3Jpw00

The incident prompted a number of people to comment on Twitter about the homelessness issues in downtown Tallahassee,

Mayor John Dailey released a statement this evening about the arrest.

“I commend TPD for ensuring our beautiful downtown remains safe. We never want to conflate compassion and care with those committing criminal acts. This is an enforcement issue. There is no excuse for criminal behavior. Individuals who commit crimes should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. I expect TPD to arrest those who commit crimes,” said Mayor John Dailey.

