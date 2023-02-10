Open in App
Versailles, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Versailles switches to four-day school week next year

By Ryan Shiner,

7 days ago
VERSAILLES, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Morgan County R-2 School District will be moving to a four-day school week next year.

Superintendent Steven Barnes confirmed the changed to ABC 17 News. The district posted next school year’s calendar to its website on Jan. 3 .

Monday is the day of the week that has been cut from most weeks. Daycare will still be provided most weeks. Six Mondays will not include daycare services. Class will be in session two Mondays next school year: Nov. 20 (right before Thanksgiving) and Dec. 18 (before winter break).

The district stated on its website that school will be in session from 7:50 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Extracurriculars will still be held after 3 p.m. on Mondays.

