EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. - SIUE women's tennis poured on six straight sets victories in singles and collected a 6-1 victory over IUPUI at the Edwardsville Y Meyer Center. "This is a win that we can really focus in on as a learning experience," said SIUE Head Coach Adam Albertsen. "We didn't play well enough to get the point in doubles and lacked some of the energy and focus we have had in previous matches. We know this can be a strength and will work to clean it up."

EDWARDSVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO