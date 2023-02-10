Open in App
San Francisco, CA
KRON4 News

GitHub to lay off 10% of staff, cut down office space

By Alex Baker,

7 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — San Francisco-based GitHub plans to lay off 10% of its staff and cut down on its office space, according to a message sent to employees confirmed by a company spokesperson.

“Today, we are announcing a number of difficult decisions, including saying goodbye to some Hubbers and enacting new budgetary realignments, designed to protect the short-term health of our business while also granting us the capacity to invest in our long-term strategy,” said company CEO Thomas Dohmke in a message to employees.

“Unfortunately, this will include changes that will result in a reduction of GitHub’s workforce by up to 10% through the end of FY23,” the message continued.

The company will also be downsizing its office space according to the CEO.

“We are not vacating offices immediately, but will move to close all of our offices as their leases end or as we are operationally able to do so,” Dohmke wrote.

“We announced a number of difficult but necessary decisions and budgetary realignments to both protect the health of our business in the short term and grant us the capacity to invest in our long-term strategy moving forward,” a spokesperson for the company confirmed to KRON4.

GitHub is an internet hosting service for software development. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company is owned by Microsoft in 2018. GitHub is the latest of several Bay Area tech companies to lay off staff lately, including Yahoo , Salesforce and Google.

