sciotovalleyguardian.com

Robert Theodore Greenwalt, 86 By Jilian Detty, Director of Public Notices, 11 days ago

By Jilian Detty, Director of Public Notices, 11 days ago

Robert Theodore Greenwalt, 86, of Kingston, passed away on February 7, 2023 at his residence. He was born on June 1, 1936, in Chillicothe, the ...