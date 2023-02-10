OFFICIAL: Longhorns To Leave Big 12 For SEC in 2024

The Big 12 conference has agreed to terms to allow Texas and Oklahoma to withdraw and head to the SEC after the 2023-24 season.

AUSTIN - After much speculation and back and forth, the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners finally know their Big 12 exit date.

Per an announcement from the Big 12 , an agreement has been reached with the Longhorns and Sooners to exit the conference after the 2023-24 athletic year concludes, paving the way for the two schools to play their first season of SEC football in the fall of 2024.

The schools will reportedly pay $100 million combined in exit fees .

“As I have consistently stated, the Conference would only agree to an early withdrawal if it was in our best interest for Oklahoma and Texas to depart prior to June 30, 2025,” said Commissioner Brett Yormark. “By reaching this agreement, we are now able to accelerate our new beginning as a 12-team league and move forward in earnest with our initiatives and future planning. I appreciate the approaches of OU President Joe Harroz and UT President Jay Hartzell to ensure an amicable conclusion to this process, and look forward to the bright days ahead for the Big 12 Conference.”

While things seemed to indicate that this was the inevitable outcome for some time, talks reportedly broke down between the schools and the television networks in recent weeks, making it look as though Texas and Oklahoma would have to wait until their grant of rights agreements expired in 2025 to leave for the SEC.

However, issues have now been ironed out, and the Longhorns and Sooners can officially begin to plan their exit for the SEC.

“We have always been committed to fulfilling our contractual obligations to the Big 12. The collegiate athletics landscape has continued to evolve rapidly, and working together to accelerate our exit produced benefits for all parties,” said Jay Hartzell, UT President. “The Big 12 has been a respected partner for nearly three decades, and we look forward to a final season of spirited competition with our friends and rivals. I appreciate Commissioner Yormark’s and Chairman Schovanec’s thoughtful approach and the collaborative work toward a solution that prioritizes the best interests of all institutions.”

The SEC has yet to announce their new divisional structure for when the two schools enter the conference, but that news will now surely come sooner rather than later.

Either way, the Horns and Sooners will now officially make their way to the best football conference in America in the summer of 2024.

