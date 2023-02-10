Warriors trade Wiseman to Pistons in cost-cutting move

SAN FRANCISCO – One of the bigger deals at Thursday’s NBA Trade deadline involved the Golden State Warriors and former Memphis Tiger James Wiseman.

Golden State dealing Wiseman, who you remember was the number two overall pick back in the 2020 NBA draft, to Detroit for what amounts to cap relief.

Wiseman goes to the Pistons for Saddiq Bey, who the Warriors then traded to Atlanta for five second round picks. It is a trade that saves the Warriors roughly 40 million dollars in luxury tax over the next two seasons.

Limited by a meniscus injury, Wiseman played in just 60 games with the Warriors and hasn’t played a full season of basketball in four years.

Detroit now has bookend big men from the U of M as Wiseman joins this year’s Pistons’ lottery pick Jalen Duren in the Motor City.

