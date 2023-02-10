Open in App
Detroit, MI
See more from this location?
WREG

Warriors trade Wiseman to Pistons in cost-cutting move

By Mike Ceide,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Mvai_0kiRy1XS00

SAN FRANCISCO – One of the bigger deals at Thursday’s NBA Trade deadline involved the Golden State Warriors and former Memphis Tiger James Wiseman.

Golden State dealing Wiseman, who you remember was the number two overall pick back in the 2020 NBA draft, to Detroit for what amounts to cap relief.

Wiseman goes to the Pistons for Saddiq Bey, who the Warriors then traded to Atlanta for five second round picks.  It is a trade that saves the Warriors roughly 40 million dollars in luxury tax over the next two seasons.

Limited by a meniscus injury, Wiseman played in just 60 games with the Warriors and hasn’t played a full season of basketball in four years.

Detroit now has bookend big men from the U of M as Wiseman joins this year’s Pistons’ lottery pick Jalen Duren in the Motor City.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Memphis, TN
Tornado watch, severe t-storm warning issued in Mid-South
Memphis, TN2 days ago
MPD: Two shot at Wolfchase Galleria during fight
Memphis, TN13 hours ago
MPD: Man escapes after hitting kidnapper with a drill
Memphis, TN10 hours ago
Most Popular
Man kidnapped at gunpoint, robbed in East Memphis
Memphis, TN11 hours ago
Over 3,300 fights at MSCS, how officers break them up
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Deer smashes its way into classrooms at Houston High School
Germantown, TN11 hours ago
VIDEO: Burglars take time breaking into cars at Cordova restaurant
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Memphis native joins cast of ‘The Young & the Restless’
Memphis, TN19 hours ago
Possible tornado leaves trail of damage in Tippah County, MS
Ripley, MS14 hours ago
Man shot dead at Broadway Pizza, suspect not charged
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Mid-South Christian Writer’s Conference coming to Collierville
Collierville, TN2 days ago
Nationwide warrant issued for MTV reality show alum
Orland Park, IL1 day ago
Attorney of former officer charged in Nichols case prepares for court
Memphis, TN11 hours ago
Tigers eager to open Kerrick Jackson era on the diamond
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Tornado Warnings expiring as storm moves east in TN, MS
Memphis, TN1 day ago
MPD: Man tries to deposit, withdraw $19,000 check
Memphis, TN1 hour ago
Hyundai, Kia releasing software updates to curb thefts
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Missing Memphis woman found dead, TBI says
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Peppertree says HUD still funding complex for now
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Man carjacked in Parkway Village, police search for suspects
Memphis, TN2 days ago
How criminals use technology to attack home security systems
Memphis, TN10 hours ago
Hattiesburg man accused of pouring hot grease on girlfriend
Hattiesburg, MS2 hours ago
Tennessee National Guard identifies pilots killed in Alabama Black Hawk helicopter crash
Huntsville, AL1 day ago
Stax offers free soul music event for Black History Month
Memphis, TN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy