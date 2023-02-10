Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Out Friday Against Houston Rockets

Oladipo once again sidelined with ankle injury

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo will not play Friday against the Houston Rockets.

He is dealing with a sprained ankle.

Here's the game preview

Game time: 8 p.m., ET

Where: Miami-Dade Arena

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -9.5

VITALS: The Miami Heat and Houston Rockets meet for the second and final matchup this regular season. Earlier this season, Miami won, 111-108, in Houston on 12/15 and with a win, they will sweep the series for the third-straight season. A win would also mark the fifth-straight home victory against the Rockets, and would tie the longest home winning streak against Houston in franchise history with the last time being from 2/9/10 – 3/16/14. The Heat are 38-33 all-time versus the Rockets during the regular season, including 23-13 in home games and 15-20 in road games.... For the Heat, Kyle Lowry (knee), Nikola Jovic (back), Duncan Robinson (finger), Orlando Robinson (thumb), Victor Oladipo (ankle) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out and Gabe Vincent (ankle) is probable. For the Rockets, Kevin Porter Jr. (foot) is out.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Gabe Vincent

C Bam Adebayo

F Jimmy Butler

F Caleb Martin

ROCKETS

F KJ Martin

F Jabari Smith Jr.

C Alperen Sengun

G Eric Gordon

G Jalen Green

QUOTABLE

Heat forward Jimmy Butler on Bam Adebayo's 38-point effort Wednesday against the Pacers:“He's found a great balance. If you've got the hot hand, you've got to keep feeding that individual. And a lot of nights, it's Bam. You've got to ride that wave sometimes."

