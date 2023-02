Toledo tied a record high temperature of 62 degrees on Thursday.

The reading was recorded at 1:52 p.m. at Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport, matching the Feb. 9 mark set in 1966. The normal high for the date in Toledo is 36.

A high wind warning was set to expire at 10 p.m. Thursday.

Clearing skies were on the way for the weekend. Sunshine was forecast for Saturday through Tuesday. Daily highs were projected to rise from the upper 30s on Saturday to near 50 on Tuesday.