SEC Revenue Distribution Shows Why it Pays to Win

The SEC has announced its revenue distribution for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. But what does that mean for Georgia?

The Southeastern Conference's phrase "It just means more" has become somewhat of a meme in the past few years. Given that the idea athletics, academics, and all other extra curricular's reigns supreme in the South is certainly not agreed upon by all.

However when looking at the numbers, the SEC proves time and time again that it really does "just mean more".

Not only has the conference been responsible for 13 of the last 17 national champions, the conference's release its revenue distribution reveal that it is also amongst the wealthiest in the NCAA. In the 2021-2022 fiscal year, the SEC reported a total revenue of $721.8 million. Of that $721.8 million, $698.5 million of it will be evenly distributed to all 14 teams currently in the conference.

But while playing in the SEC certainly means more, winning in the SEC is even more fruitful as the remaining $23.3 million is to be allocated to teams that participated in post-season games. Georgia and Alabama, who each played in the 2021 College Football Playoff will likely be the largest recipients of that sum.

Given that the Bulldogs enjoyed another national title run in 2022 as the only SEC team to make the playoff last season, it is likely that the University of Georgia will be the largest recipient in next year's revenue distribution. Proving once again, it pays to be a winner.

