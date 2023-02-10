17 lbs. of weed and over $70K seized in Evansville drug bust

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police say one of their K9s found loads of cash and a giant stash of marijuana in a suspected drug dealer’s home.

Markus C. Hall (Courtesy: VCSO)

The investigation started Thursday when officers received word that two suspicious packages were delivered to separate homes. Officers opened the packages and came across pounds of marijuana, according to EPD.

Police say they planned a controlled delivery to the addresses and watched as 33-year-old Markus C. Hall walked out his home on S. Bedford Avenue. He allegedly got into a car and drove to the other address, grabbing the package from the home. Police say he came back to his home on S. Bedford and brought inside the second package of marijuana.

After waiting about 10 minutes, officers say they surrounded the home and shouted for the people inside to come out. According to police, Markus Hall walked outside with a woman holding his child.

Officers that searched the house say they found 17.2 pounds of marijuana, an estimated $70,000 in cash and an AK-47 style rifle. Police note that K9 Doc helped officers find the marijuana inside the home.

The Southern Indiana Police Canine Association Inc . shared a photo of K9 Doc on social media, captioning it with, “No cheeseburger 🍔 today for EPD K9 Doc but he did find a whole lotta money💰, almost 74k to be exact, and over 17 pounds of marijuana!”

Markus C. Hall was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail and faces charges of:

Controlled Substance – Dealing Marijuana

Neglect of a Dependent

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).