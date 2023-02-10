Florida will stop asking young female athletes about their menstrual cycles

The state of Florida will stop asking young girls who want to play sports about their periods.

The Florida High School Athletic Association came under fire for asking girls some personal questions, like when their most recent period was and how many periods they have had in the last year.

The answers were then handed over to the state. On Thursday, they voted to stop the practice that has been going on for decades.

The FHSAA Board of Directors held a virtual emergency meeting and voted 14-2 to remove the questions from the physical form and no longer submit the personal health questions to the state.

The board read dozens of emails from parents and medical experts who were outraged by the questioning.

Nurse Practitioner Dr. Sue Hook, who administers physicals to young women, had said the questions about a girl’s menstruation are important from a medical standpoint.

“I don’t think it’s important for a state government to have access to,” Dr. Hook said.

The board of directors made up of 14 men and two women, ultimately agreed and voted to remove the questions altogether.

Doug Dodd, who is a parent and sits on the FHSAA Board of Directors, said he did not believe the detailed questions on the form should be shared with schools.

Parents were concerned that coaches and other school officials would have access to the private health information.

Chris Patricca, a former athlete and one of just two women on the board, voted against removing the questions.

“I do think the information is private and there is no reason a coach, athletic director or school system would need to have that information… but I do believe it’s necessary for the doctor to have the conversation with the patient,” Patricca said after the meeting.

She insisted the questions should remain for safety reasons.

“Having the question on the form allows the student-athlete to have the conversation with the doctor,” Patricca stressed.

The other woman on the board voted to remove all questions about a young woman’s period.

New forms will be revised. None of the medical information on the form will be given to the state.

Instead, athletes will only return page three, which is signed off by a doctor — saying they’re healthy to play.