Texas State
Texas RB Bijan Robinson draws Saquon Barkley comparisons

By Cj Mumme,

7 days ago
Texas running back Bijan Robinson is expected off the board in the first round of the upcoming NFL Draft.

Robinson enjoyed a historic college career at the University of Texas, climbing up school rushing records and winning the 2022 Doak Walker Award.

NFL scouts love watching Robinson’s game. ESPN’s Matt Miller even went as far as comparing Robinson to NFL All-Pro running back Sauqon Barkley.

“Robinson’s contact balance and vision in traffic are some of the best I’ve ever seen. He rushed for 1,580 rushing yards and 18 TDs this season, and he’s also a very good receiving threat out of the backfield (314 receiving yards). There are few players more talented than Robinson in this year’s class.”

Whichever NFL team lands Robinson is getting one of the best running back prospects in recent memory. Multiple teams in the league would provide ideal situations for Robinson to end up in.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

