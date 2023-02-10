2-year-old killed, 6 injured in Nacogdoches County head-on crash

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) — A 2-year-old child is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Nacogdoches County on Wednesday morning.

The Texas Department of Public Safety preliminary investigation indicates that around 8:15 a.m. a 2014 Volkswagen Passat was traveling north on FM 1638 while a 2021 Cadillac Escalade was traveling south.

DPS said it was reported that the driver of the Volkswagen traveled into the oncoming lane, which caused the driver of the Cadillac to “take evasive action to the left” to avoid a collision.

According to DPS, the driver of the Volkswagen went back into her lane of travel and the vehicles collided head-on.

The driver of the Volkswagen was identified as Miranda Smallwood, 34 of Nacogdoches. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Smallwood’s passenger, a 2-year-old child was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Cadillac was identified as Joel Wilson, 34, of Nacogdoches, and his passengers included Kara Wilson, 38, and three children, ages two, one and an infant. They were all taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

DPS is investigating the crash.



Want the latest news as it breaks? Sign up for KETK’s breaking news emails and you’ll always be in the loop.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.