Open in App
Nacogdoches County, TX
See more from this location?
KETK / FOX51 News

2-year-old killed, 6 injured in Nacogdoches County head-on crash

By Sage Sowels,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P7pPw_0kiRpyPb00

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) — A 2-year-old child is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Nacogdoches County on Wednesday morning.

9 East Texans arrested after investigators find alleged meth lab

The Texas Department of Public Safety preliminary investigation indicates that around 8:15 a.m. a 2014 Volkswagen Passat was traveling north on FM 1638 while a 2021 Cadillac Escalade was traveling south.

DPS said it was reported that the driver of the Volkswagen traveled into the oncoming lane, which caused the driver of the Cadillac to “take evasive action to the left” to avoid a collision.

According to DPS, the driver of the Volkswagen went back into her lane of travel and the vehicles collided head-on.

The driver of the Volkswagen was identified as Miranda Smallwood, 34 of Nacogdoches. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Smallwood’s passenger, a 2-year-old child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Athens man dies in pedestrian crash after being struck by multiple vehicles on I-20

The driver of the Cadillac was identified as Joel Wilson, 34, of Nacogdoches, and his passengers included Kara Wilson, 38, and three children, ages two, one and an infant. They were all taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

DPS is investigating the crash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ygAr4_0kiRpyPb00


Want the latest news as it breaks? Sign up for KETK’s breaking news emails and you’ll always be in the loop.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State
OFFICIALS: East Texas man killed, 9-year-old flown to Dallas hospital after crash involving drunk driver
Nacogdoches, TX21 hours ago
69-year-old man dead after Nacogdoches crash, 1 arrested on drunk driving charges
Nacogdoches, TX21 hours ago
Arrest made in Nacogdoches 2019 murder case
Nacogdoches, TX19 hours ago
Most Popular
WATCH: Driver evades Cherokee County deputies following capital murder trial
Jacksonville, TX15 hours ago
4 hospitalized after major Nacogdoches crash
Nacogdoches, TX1 day ago
POLICE: East Texas man wanted for assault, harassment
Arp, TX13 hours ago
East Texas man found not guilty in connection with 2020 disappearance of Jacksonville teen
Jacksonville, TX21 hours ago
Deputies Suspended In Nichols Case Didn’t Keep Body Cams On
Memphis, TX21 hours ago
Samford Lodge delivers water to sheriff’s office, Center PD
Center, TX1 day ago
Houston County man sentenced to 10 years in solicitation of murder plot
Grapeland, TX1 day ago
Death penalty sought against man charged in Panola County deputy's death
Carthage, TX2 days ago
East Texas man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after murder-for-hire plot
Tyler, TX1 day ago
POLICE: Vapes with high THC levels being found on Kilgore ISD campus
Kilgore, TX1 day ago
Popular Lufkin, Texas Restaurant Makes Grand Opening Statement
Lufkin, TX15 hours ago
Lufkin ISD Students Advance to Texas Science and Engineering Fair
Lufkin, TX1 day ago
Interim fire chief, assistant chief appointed in Nacogdoches
Nacogdoches, TX1 day ago
Habitat for Humanity partners with Brookshire Grocery Company to build home for East Texas family
Troup, TX1 day ago
Police: Lufkin man finds two strangers living in house, lightsabers missing
Lufkin, TX6 days ago
FM 415 Shut Down at CR 4123, CR 4129
Timpson, TX3 days ago
East Texas man arrested after having 30 grams of suspected meth, other drugs, police say
Palestine, TX8 days ago
Restaurant Inspection Of Lufkin, Texas Favorite Delivered 48 Violations
Lufkin, TX3 days ago
As Texas booms, local governments — especially in small towns — struggle to find workers
Lufkin, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy