Wayne trio signs off on college choices

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A trio of Wayne generals are officially competing at the collegiate level after signing their letters of intent on Thursday.

In football, Khalon Kelsaw is crossing state lines to continue his career at Defiance College. Meanwhile, volleyball standout Zoey Shultz is staying in the Summit City to play with Indiana Tech. Finally, Aniah Hill signed off to continue her basketball career at Great Lakes Christian

