Open in App
Fort Wayne, IN
See more from this location?
WANE 15

Wayne trio signs off on college choices

By Josh Ayen,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VkrfQ_0kiRpkIf00

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A trio of Wayne generals are officially competing at the collegiate level after signing their letters of intent on Thursday.

In football, Khalon Kelsaw is crossing state lines to continue his career at Defiance College. Meanwhile, volleyball standout Zoey Shultz is staying in the Summit City to play with Indiana Tech. Finally, Aniah Hill signed off to continue her basketball career at Great Lakes Christian

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Fort Wayne, IN
Dwenger’s Douge, Miller, Reidy sign for college
Fort Wayne, IN16 hours ago
Snider’s Poole, CC’s Baxter picked for first Futures Game
Columbia City, IN14 hours ago
Concordia lacrosse standouts Lawrence, Mueller sign
Fort Wayne, IN1 day ago
Most Popular
Mastodons bested by Buckeyes at Gates Center
Fort Wayne, IN10 hours ago
GOTW Preview: Concordia at Wayne
Fort Wayne, IN16 hours ago
Dons get back on track with win over Wright State
Fort Wayne, IN9 hours ago
TinCaps to use alternate name for select games during 2023 season
Fort Wayne, IN17 hours ago
Indiana Tech sweeps UM-Dearborn doubleheader
Fort Wayne, IN1 day ago
Angola’s Hinkley, Mowery sign for college
Angola, IN1 day ago
2/15 Prep Basketball Recap – Dwenger tops Leo
Leo-cedarville, IN1 day ago
2/15 Prep Hockey Playoffs – Carroll tops Vipers in OT
Fort Wayne, IN1 day ago
Mad Ants clip wings of Skyhawks in midweek matinee
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Boudrias back with Komets after short AHL stint
Fort Wayne, IN13 hours ago
Felhaber has been a constant for Komets
Fort Wayne, IN1 day ago
TOTW: Snider Panthers Girls Basketball
Fort Wayne, IN3 days ago
Mad Ants trade Pelle to Mexico City
Fort Wayne, IN1 day ago
Red-hot Komets rolling after road trip at Allen
Fort Wayne, IN2 days ago
IHSAA reveals girls basketball semi-state pairings
Indianapolis, IN4 days ago
Ocampo, Snider, Jay County shine at IHSAA Wrestling semi-state
Indianapolis, IN5 days ago
Alps Brau Beer returning to Fort Wayne area after 45 years
Fort Wayne, IN18 hours ago
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Indiana
Fort Wayne, IN3 days ago
Ivy Tech, General Motors team up for a national initiative to benefit the manufacturing industry
Fort Wayne, IN2 days ago
Fort Wayne makes Lawn Love’s ranking for best bachelorette party cities in the U.S.
Fort Wayne, IN2 days ago
Man killed at construction site identified
New Haven, IN2 days ago
Police clock Mustang going 130 mph on US 33; driver ‘proud’
Fort Wayne, IN22 hours ago
Fort Wayne man killed in I-69 crash
Fort Wayne, IN3 days ago
Southwest Fort Wayne meat market set to close
Fort Wayne, IN5 days ago
Car crashes occur on I69
Fort Wayne, IN3 days ago
Day 3 of double murder trial brings talk of missing gun, more testimony
Fort Wayne, IN19 hours ago
Woman in statewide Silver Alert found dead
Bluffton, IN8 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy