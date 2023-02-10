Blaze swimmers douse a losing streak

Victory over Eastview is first in SSC since 2017

Burnsville’s boys swimming and diving team is celebrating an accomplishment not seen at the school in six years ... since Feb. 7, 2017, to be exact.

That was the last time the Blaze won a South Suburban Conference dual meet before Jan. 17, 2023.

On that night, Blaze seniors Ben Edwards, Victor Ekstrand, Daniel Rojas, Jack Steglich and Matthias Wong led their team to a 91-89 victory over Eastview.

“I haven’t heard the excitement we had (that night) at a Burnsville swimming event in a very long time,” coach Ben Mauser said.

A bit of history is in order. The Blaze were a swimming powerhouse for nearly two decades, winning the Class AA team championship in 2007, but as demographics changed, Burnsville saw its team numbers suffer. While some schools have 30-40 athletes on their swimming teams, the Blaze had just 12 when Mauser took over as head coach in 2020.

He made it his mission to rebuild the swimming program. Together with assistant coach Crix Schonewill and diving coach Eric Tester, Mauser recruited the student body. He built the team up to 22 last year, including 10 who had never seen a swim meet. But that team lost six seniors to graduation. Two others moved away and two more opted for another sport, so Mauser knew he had his work cut out.

Then Mauser dealt with a very personal issue going into the 2022-23 season. The team lost one of its own – a three-year swimmer for the Blaze who was also Mauser’s child.

“This team has been amazing. Dealing with my personal issues (has) been tough on them (and) the team has seen a lot of raw emotion from me,” the coach said.

The team regrouped for its coach. Of the 10 athletes that returned from last year, five had been able to train hard in the off-season and had made significant progress to varsity competition this season. They remained optimistic and recruited new swimmers for a group of 16.

“From the beginning of the season, we recognized that if we committed to furthering our progress, there was a chance we could grab our first win in quite a while,” said Mauser. “My main focus with the team since taking over has been about work ethic and effort. I never ask them for too much, but I always ask for everything they have got to give.”

The score was close throughout the Eastview meet, with the lead changing hands four times. Burnsville started with a win in the 200-yard medley relay, where senior captain Wong had a season-best leadoff time of 26.02 seconds. Wong also won the 50 freestyle (23.45) and 100 backstroke (59.29). Wong had the first of 15 season-best individual races by the Blaze that evening.

“People asked me what I would (have done) if we didn’t win the Eastview meet,” Wong said with a laugh. “Well, I guess we will never know.”

Rojas dropped nearly two seconds, getting first place in the 100 butterfly (1:03.68). Edwards won the 200 individual medley (2:24.66) and hammered down a season-best 54.99 in the 100 freestyle. He was followed by Steglich (57.48) and Ekstrand (1:11.83), all with personal-best times. Junior Calvin Chhuoy had one of the tightest races, swimming a lifetime-best 1:14.15 in the 100 breaststroke and finishing only two hundredths of a second behind the winner. New diver Zander Boyko placed second with 166.90 points, fewer than 10 points from the top spot. The most emotional win for Burnsville might have been the 200 freestyle relay. An all-senior squad consisting of Wong, Edwards, Steglich and Rojas finished in 1:39.83 for the second relay victory of the evening.

“It was long awaited (and) felt really good to finally do it, especially in my senior year,” said Wong.

Later this month, Burnsville will compete in the Section 2AA meet, which is regarded as the most competitive in the enrollment class. Whatever happens there, the Blaze have had a season for the record books.

“I get emotional every time I think about the many memories we are making that I set out to make with my children,” Mauser said. “Now I only have other people’s kids on the team and will be making these memories with them.”