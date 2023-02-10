John Fetterman Did Not Suffer Another Stroke, His Office Says

Reuters/Hannah Beier

Doctors have determined that Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) did not suffer another stroke, according to his office. “According to John’s doctors at The George Washington University Hospital, the results of the MRI, along with the results of all of the other tests the doctors ran, rule out a new stroke,” Fetterman’s communications director, Joe Calvello, wrote in a statement. “So far there are no signs of seizure, but he is still being monitored.” He spent Wednesday night in the hospital after suffering from a spell of lightheadedness during a Democratic Senate retreat, his office said at the time. Fetterman suffered a stroke and was implanted with a pacemaker last May while campaigning for the seat he now holds.

Read it at The Hill