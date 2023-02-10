Open in App
Athens, GA
Georgia's Kendall Milton ranked among top returning RBs

By J.C. Shelton,

11 days ago
Georgia senior running back Kendall Milton will have a primary role in the Bulldogs’ offense in the 2023 season after the departure of starter Kenny McIntosh to the NFL.

Milton battled injuries in 2022 and miss two games, but managed to finish third on the team in rushing with 592 yards on 85 attempts (7.0 yard avg.) with eight touchdowns.

247Sports recently named their Top-25 returning running backs for next season with Milton coming in at No. 19.

“En route to another national championship, Georgia relied on two-headed monster in Kenny McIntosh and Kendall Milton. McIntosh will soon be playing on Sundays while Milton is back in Athens, meaning he could be a household name this fall if things go according to plan. Milton had just 85 carries for 592 yards but scored eight touchdowns. What will he do if he receives a bulk of the carries in 2023?”

Other SEC running backs named here are Auburn’s Jarquez Hunter (No. 24), Tennessee’s Jaylen Wright (No. 20), Florida’s Montrell Johnson Jr. (No. 18), Arkansas’ Raheim Sanders (No. 3) and Ole Miss’ Quinson Judkins (No. 2).

Milton has shown flashes of ability over his three year career in Athens while battling for playing time among upperclassmen.

The former four-star recruit out of Clovis, Cal., is in line for a starting role in 2023 and will share playing time with senior Daijun Edwards and sophomore Branson Robinson.

The Bulldogs will also have support from redshirt freshman Aaron Paul, who missed the 2022 season with an ACL tear, and incoming true freshman Roderick Robinson, who is rated as the No. 13 running back in the 2023 class.

