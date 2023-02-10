Open in App
Tacoma, WA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The News Tribune

Teenaged drive-by shooting suspect arrested again after fleeing custody

By Craig Sailor,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35jNbQ_0kiRncSF00

A teenager linked to four gang-related drive-by shootings and a suspect in six others was arrested again Thursday morning by Tacoma Police after he allegedly fled from a stolen car. It’s the second arrest in five months for the boy after he cut off a home monitoring bracelet after his first arrest .

Officers arrested the teenager around 1:30 a.m. after they encountered a stolen Kia in the area of East 72nd Street and 9th Avenue Court East, according to Tacoma Police spokesperson Wendy Haddow.

The boy and two 18-year-olds are suspects in a drive-by shooting spree of occupied residences that occurred from October 15 to November 2 on East 65th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way. The boy was first arrested in October 22 and the two adults were arrested in November of 2022.

The 16-year-old had warrants for his arrest for drive-by shooting, unlawful possession of a firearm second degree, and escape third degree.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tacoma, WA
Tacoma police still investigating deadly Thanksgiving Day shooting over 20 years later
Tacoma, WA23 hours ago
Pregnant woman accused of murdering 3-year-old
Tacoma, WA1 day ago
Tacoma business owner questioning if inclusive shop will thrive after violent attacks
Tacoma, WA23 hours ago
Most Popular
Man arrested after stealing Audi A4 at gunpoint with dog inside
Bothell, WA15 hours ago
Olympia police arrest man with multiple warrants, stolen firearms
Olympia, WA1 day ago
Man arrested for delivering fentanyl to Sumner teens, one of whom died from overdose
Sumner, WA23 hours ago
Woman arrested in fatal wreck south of Bellingham a year later
Bellingham, WA17 hours ago
SPD: Man shot 3 times while defending family from robbery suspects in South Seattle
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Authorities raid Lynnwood home, find stolen vehicles and evidence of drug trafficking
Lynnwood, WA1 day ago
Deputies shoot, injure man running through traffic in Burien who claimed he had gun
Burien, WA21 hours ago
Suspect turns himself in to police for deadly hit-and-run in Everett
Everett, WA2 days ago
Caught on camera: Robbery suspect leads Kent police on chase
Kent, WA2 days ago
Man arrested for controlled substance homicide after deadly overdose of Sumner teen
Sumner, WA2 days ago
'They butchered him:' Shelton family find son’s killer and dismembered remains after slow police response
Shelton, WA1 day ago
Man injured in U-District drive-by shooting
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Third jury – first with Black jurors – weighs if alleged ‘Lakewood 4’ driver aided killer
Lakewood, WA30 minutes ago
Mom arrested after toddler found dead in Tacoma apartment
Tacoma, WA3 days ago
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department seizes more than 200 rabbits at South Hill-area home
Tacoma, WA12 hours ago
Washington woman arrested after 3-year-old is found dead in apartment
Tacoma, WA3 days ago
Missing 10-year-old boy in Everett found safe
Everett, WA19 hours ago
More than $2.2M worth of drugs seized, 2 arrested in Renton drug bust
Renton, WA1 day ago
Washington woman arrested in connection with the death of 3-year-old boy
Tacoma, WA3 days ago
Pregnant teen last seen in South Hill. WSP issues Missing Indigenous Person Alert
South Hill, WA2 days ago
Pierce County deputy immune from lawsuit for fatally shooting man in crisis, judge rules
Tacoma, WA1 day ago
Previous drive by shooting target gets shot again
Seattle, WA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy