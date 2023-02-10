Open in App
Bismarck, ND
See more from this location?
KX News

KX Conversation: American Indian College Fund Scholarship Season Begins

By Morgan DeVries,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B7wAR_0kiRnULJ00

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — For our February 9th KX Conversation, Brooke Williams spoke with Ben Molzhon, the program administrator for student engagement and communications at the American Indian College Fund. During the conversation, Molzhon discussed what the American College Fund is, what the Full Circle Scholarship is, and what applicants have to have in order to apply.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Today's Top Stories

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Bismarck, ND
Cyber Madness strikes at Bismarck State College
Bismarck, ND14 hours ago
The work is just beginning for Dakota the Dinomummy
Bismarck, ND14 hours ago
Bismarck School Board announces new superintendent
Bismarck, ND13 hours ago
Most Popular
Mandan High School DECA recognized for 2 school-based enterprise programs
Mandan, ND2 days ago
Someone You Should Know: Paraprofessional helping one student at a time
Bismarck, ND23 hours ago
Non-profit aiming to help homeless North Dakota youth
Minot, ND2 days ago
KX Conversation: Agriculture Livestock Forum
Bismarck, ND2 days ago
Basketball: University of Mary hosts Northern State in a rare Thursday Night Doubleheader
Bismarck, ND12 hours ago
Flasher students have a chance to visit NASA
Flasher, ND1 day ago
Petition circulating for state audit of Bismarck Public Schools
Bismarck, ND1 day ago
Basketball: Friday features a top-five WDA girls matchup between Century and Mandan, LIVE on the Dakota CW
Bismarck, ND1 day ago
Basketball: Both teams anticipate another close game between Century and Mandan, LIVE on the Dakota CW
Mandan, ND15 hours ago
Bismarck seeking applicants for Special Assessment Commission
Bismarck, ND2 days ago
Bismarck City Commissioners approve proposals for economic consulting services
Bismarck, ND1 day ago
Basketball: BSC and UTTC matchup for round two of their rivalry
Bismarck, ND3 days ago
City leaders conclude water rates survey in Bismarck
Bismarck, ND1 day ago
Hockey: Minot Boys ready to protect home ice in West Region Tournament
Minot, ND3 days ago
City Commissioners discuss Splonskowski becoming Burleigh County Auditor
Bismarck, ND1 day ago
Bismarck City Commissioners approve proposal for body cameras
Bismarck, ND1 day ago
WDA Basketball: Demons battle in an upset win on senior night, one week left in the regular season
Mandan, ND2 days ago
Hockey: WDA Tournament field finalized with a pair of play-in games
Williston, ND3 days ago
City Commissioners approve partial annexation for Clear Sky Addition
Bismarck, ND1 day ago
University of Mary head football coach Craig Bagnell stepping down
Bismarck, ND3 days ago
City Commissoners updated on FEMA Flood Risk Map
Bismarck, ND1 day ago
One dead following Bismarck home fire
Bismarck, ND1 day ago
Former Beulah bank president gets 5 years for bank fraud; 3 others also sentenced
Beulah, ND1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy