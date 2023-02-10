2023 West Virginia Legislative Session at the halfway point

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — It’s hard to believe, but the annual West Virginia Legislative Session is almost halfway over. But has it been successful so far? Well, that depends on who you ask.

The House Democratic Caucus called a news conference to vent about what has – and has not – been done so far.

The Republican majority came in this year with promises of significant personal income tax cuts. There was also the issue of dividing DHHR into two or three separate agencies, with the goal of better care for foster kids. And reforming PEIA, the state health plan for school teachers and other public employees, has yet to be finished.

Republicans are urging patience, while Democrats say time is running out.

“We often hear we have a super-duper majority. The Republicans have a super-duper majority, both in the House and the Senate. But, we just want to ask the people of West Virginia, ‘Is your life super? Has it gotten better?'” said Del. Kayla Young, (D) Kanawha.

“Well, the people benefit and the end. And let’s put it this way. You know we got about a month left. We’re halfway through it, so a lot can happen in that time,” said Del. Charlie Reynolds, (R) Marshall.

Democrats say too much time has been spent on social issues, including the House vote to ban gender-affirming surgery for those under 18 years old.

One of the next big hurdles is day 50, known as a “crossover day.” By then, a bill must have passed at least one of the chambers, or it is dead for this year’s 60-day session.

