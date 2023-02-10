Open in App
Daily Voice

DC Rapper 'No Savage' Pleads Guilty To Tyson Corner Center Mall Shooting

By Zak Failla,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Gv9y_0kiRm4l700
Noah Settles aka No Savage Photo Credit: Fairfax County PD/nosavagegg Instagram

A DC-based rapper is facing a potentially “savage" sentence after pleading guilty on Thursday afternoon to multiple felonies after opening fire inside the Tysons Corner Center Mall over Father’s Day Weekend last summer.

Noah Settles, who is better known by his stage name “No Savage,” pleaded guilty on Thursday, Feb. 9, to three counts of maliciously discharging a firearm in an occupied building and using a firearm in the commission of a felony, Fairfax Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano announced.

Settles entered Alford's pleas to the charges, which means he is not admitting guilt, but believes that there is enough evidence to possibly convict him.

He had initially faced seven charges, including:

  • Attempted malicious wounding;
  • Carrying a concealed weapon;
  • Brandishing a firearm.

“When I came into office, we promised to take serious crimes seriously,” Descano said. “I can think of few more serious crimes than this: taking a gun into a crowded, public space, endangering the safety of our community members and visitors, disrupting public life, and threatening their future sense of safety.”

The shooting happened over Father’s Day Weekend on Saturday, June 18, 2022, which led to an evacuation of the mall. No shoppers or employees at the mall were struck by any of the bullets that were fired.

According to Descano, at Thursday’s hearing, prosecutors showed video footage from mail surveillance cameras and bystanders' phones that show Settles getting into an altercation with another group of people before firing three shots near a mall kiosk.

Settles was scheduled to head to trial beginning on Monday, Feb. 13.

“Today's outcome guarantees accountability for every piece of this incident. (Settles) is pleading guilty to the most serious charges, giving the judge the opportunity to craft a sentence commensurate with the seriousness of the crime.”

When he is sentenced in June, Settles will face up to 33 years with a mandatory minimum of three years in prison.

“Gun violence is a scourge in our community,” Descano continued. “I can’t imagine what it would be like to be in that mall with my daughter, and my heart goes out to the victims who have been affected by this incident.”

to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
ARRESTED: Boston's Most Wanted Nabbed On Valentine's Day: Police
Boston, MA1 day ago
Illegal Turn Produces 8½ Pounds Of Coke, 150 Pounds Of Pot, Loaded Guns, $50K, Three Arrests In
Leonia, NJ9 days ago
Boston Mom, 21, Allegedly Killed Over Explicit Photos 'Didn't Deserve' To Die
Boston, MA1 day ago
Brother Convicted Of Murdering Sister, 6, Young Cousins In Clinton: Report
Clinton, MD20 days ago
Corvette Driver Killed In Route 80 Crash Was Dedicated Roofer, Obit Says
Bogota, NJ7 days ago
HEARTLESS: NJ Woman, 22, Charged With Conning Elderly Man In Grandparent Scam
Paterson, NJ3 days ago
KC Chiefs Pronounced 'Dead' By PA Coroner
Kansas City, MO6 days ago
Missing Red Lion HS Senior Found Dead: Authorities
Red Lion, PA14 hours ago
When the cops came knocking at her door, a woman found out that her husband of 40 years had a secret identity
Brooklyn, NY15 hours ago
Police shoot, kill man they say was assaulting someone
Allentown, PA5 days ago
Md. man walked into police station, reportedly told officers where they could find his wife's body
Rockville, MD13 days ago
Drunk Man With Car Full Of Cocaine Crashes Into Patrol Cars In Carlisle, Police Say
Carlisle, PA6 days ago
The Body Of A Missing 16-Year-Old Girl Was Found In the Woods, And A Police Officer Has Been Accused Of Concealing Her Death
Doraville, GA2 days ago
Paramedic Steals From Man Killed In Car Crash In Yorktown, Police Say
Yorktown, NY14 days ago
Teen Was Driving Lexus 100+ MPH, Car Flew For 130 Feet In Fatal Fairfax County Crash: Police
Fairfax Station, VA22 days ago
Healthcare Worker Charged With Murdering Nursing Home Patient She Knocked Over In Baltimore: PD
Baltimore, MD21 days ago
Bruised Infant Found 'Facedown In Bathtub' After Mom Leaves Son With BF, PA State Police Say
Chester, PA2 days ago
Maryland Teens Busted With Two Pounds Of Suspected Marijuana After Helicopter Chase
Severn, MD9 days ago
Armed Ladies With Same Name Busted After Stealing Kia From DC Neighborhood
Capitol Heights, MD20 days ago
Diddy's former bodyguard claims The Notorious B.I.G. wasn't killed in a drive-by shooting: 'The car was probably there all night'
Los Angeles, CA21 hours ago
15-year-old arrested, charged with murder in triple shooting
Washington, DC29 days ago
22 arrested in Wilmington drug bust
Wilmington, DE29 days ago
Phony DoorDash Driver Asleep At The Wheel Attempts To Pull Fast One On Stafford Sheriff
King George, VA16 hours ago
NJ Man Had Help From Brother Hiding Ex's Body In Chemical Filled Trash Bags, Jury Finds
Newark, NJ2 days ago
15-Year-Old Gets Years In Prison For Fatally Stabbing Mount Vernon Cheerleading Captain
Mount Vernon, NY23 days ago
Woman Accused Of Driving Drunk With Child In SUV After Chain-Reaction Crash In Lawrence
Lawrence, NY6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy