Open in App
Austin, TX
See more from this location?
Athlon Sports

Texas QB Quinn Ewers' New Look Is Going Viral

By Milo Taibi,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ep698_0kiRltHm00

The Texas Longhorns have a young quarterback with a brash style in Quinn Ewers. The one-time Ohio State Buckeye is known for his known for his throwback, trademark mullet.

When Ewers showed off the mullet in spring of last year, he did so to rave reviews.

But now, in a sad development to some, Ewers has moved on from this vintage look. Teammate Xavier Worthy posted an Instagram story showing Quinn without a mullet.

Needless to say, this transformative look caused a stir on social media.

"Quinn ain’t playin anymore. This dude trying to be the first overall pick for real for real! Hopefully that’s the offensive playbook as well!", one fan reacted.

While it comes down to guesswork, some have assumed this no-nonsense look is an indication of Ewers' renewed outlook entering the new season.

Ewers hopes to one day headline the NFL draft, but to do so he'll have to lock down this season's starting job. Five-star prospect Arch Manning will be nipping at Ewers' heels, and understandably so. Arch was this season's top-ranked freshman of 247Sports.

But the mullet-less Ewers will have every opportunity to realize his potential. The San Antonio native entered college ball just two years ago as a vaunted prospect himself.

Ben Stevens of Sports Grid eloquently laid out Ewers' untapped potential in this January tweet.

"Since the year 2000, there have been just two QB prospects that entered college with a perfect composite rating of 1.0000 on 247Sports: 1.Vince Young (2002), 2. Quinn Ewers (2021)."

We'll see whether Ewers' new look helps him realize his potential.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
NFL Fans Share ‘Proof’ Super Bowl was ‘Rigged’
Kansas City, MO23 hours ago
Robert Griffin III Weighs In On Justin Fields, Bryce Young Debate
Chicago, IL1 hour ago
Paul Finebaum skeptical of Deion Sanders at Colorado: 'I don’t think he has a very high ceiling'
Boulder, CO3 hours ago
Look: Panthers Make Franchise Record-Breaking Signing On Monday
Charlotte, NC22 hours ago
Clemson Players Sound Off On College Football Playoff Expansion
Clemson, SC1 hour ago
Nick Saban Already Chewed Out New Alabama Staffer Ha Ha Clinton-Dix
Tuscaloosa, AL2 hours ago
A.J. McCarron's Wife, Katherine Webb, Reacts To His XFL Win
Saint Louis, MO23 hours ago
Ohio State's C.J. Stroud Reportedly Garnering Interest From Surprising NFL Team
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Former Cowboys Coach Lands Job With Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa, FL3 hours ago
Report: Joe Burrow Biography Is Currently In The Works
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Versatile Offensive Weapon Paylor Hoping to Visit Colorado
Boulder, CO23 hours ago
Nebraska Football: 3 Reasons for Optimism About the Cornhuskers in 2023
Lincoln, NE6 hours ago
AJ Brown Has Warning For Eagles Regarding Jalen Hurts' Future
Philadelphia, PA2 hours ago
Chiefs Say Goodbye To Eric Bieniemy In Heartfelt Social Media Post
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Raiders Reportedly Fired Assistant Coach On Sunday Night
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
The biggest question surrounding Deion Sanders and Colorado ahead of spring ball
Boulder, CO2 days ago
Packers GM Was 'Convinced' Team Should Move On From Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
ESPN XFL Announcer Roasted Tony Romo During Sunday's Broadcast
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Alabama Football: 5 Newcomers to Watch for the Crimson Tide in 2023
Tuscaloosa, AL7 hours ago
Nebraska Football: 3 Priorities for New Coach Matt Rhule in 2023
Lincoln, NE1 day ago
Colorado's Sean Lewis named the most intriguing OC hire in the Pac-12
Colorado Springs, CO1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy