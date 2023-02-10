Texas QB Quinn Ewers' New Look Is Going Viral

The Texas Longhorns have a young quarterback with a brash style in Quinn Ewers. The one-time Ohio State Buckeye is known for his known for his throwback, trademark mullet.

When Ewers showed off the mullet in spring of last year, he did so to rave reviews.

But now, in a sad development to some, Ewers has moved on from this vintage look. Teammate Xavier Worthy posted an Instagram story showing Quinn without a mullet.

Needless to say, this transformative look caused a stir on social media.

"Quinn ain’t playin anymore. This dude trying to be the first overall pick for real for real! Hopefully that’s the offensive playbook as well!", one fan reacted.

While it comes down to guesswork, some have assumed this no-nonsense look is an indication of Ewers' renewed outlook entering the new season.

Ewers hopes to one day headline the NFL draft, but to do so he'll have to lock down this season's starting job. Five-star prospect Arch Manning will be nipping at Ewers' heels, and understandably so. Arch was this season's top-ranked freshman of 247Sports.

But the mullet-less Ewers will have every opportunity to realize his potential. The San Antonio native entered college ball just two years ago as a vaunted prospect himself.

Ben Stevens of Sports Grid eloquently laid out Ewers' untapped potential in this January tweet.

"Since the year 2000, there have been just two QB prospects that entered college with a perfect composite rating of 1.0000 on 247Sports: 1.Vince Young (2002), 2. Quinn Ewers (2021)."

We'll see whether Ewers' new look helps him realize his potential.