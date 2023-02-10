Video: Stephen A. Smith Reveals Why He Mocks The Cowboys

Stephen A. Smith can't resist a good knock on the Dallas Cowboys.

Or rather, their fans.

The prominent sports talk personality has long been known for poking fun at the Cowboys after they suffer painful losses. During an interview with Kevin Clark of the Ringer, he revealed why he does so.

"It has nothing to do with the Cowboys," Smith said. "It has everything to do with their disgusting, nauseating fanbase, which I can't stand."

Smith said he holds no grudges against any player on the Cowboys. If it weren't for the fans, he might even wish for their success.

The Cowboys finished 12-5 and second in the NFC East, behind the Super Bowl-bound Philadelphia Eagles. Dallas was sent packing after it lost to the San Francisco 49ers by a score in the divisional round on Jan. 22.

Smith said he is most pleased watching Cowboys fans be "miserable." The last time the team championed the sport and brought home the Vince Lombardi Trophy was Super Bowl XXX in 1996.

"Their season could end on Jan. 5 at 7 pm after a 1-15 record. Fifteen minutes later, they'll go like this: 'You know we're going to win the Super Bowl next year, right?' They don't take any time to smell their own stench," Smith said. "They can pass gas [and] they'll tell you its perfume. They think they deserve all the back pages. They walk around like they're champions. They haven't won the damn thing in 28 years. This is what Cowboys fans do.

"Cowboy fans are what make you hate the Cowboys," he said. "It's not the Cowboys. The Cowboys go out there and play football."