Open in App
Athlon Sports

Video: Stephen A. Smith Reveals Why He Mocks The Cowboys

By Lauren Merola,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rpmHF_0kiRlo7N00

Stephen A. Smith can't resist a good knock on the Dallas Cowboys.

Or rather, their fans.

The prominent sports talk personality has long been known for poking fun at the Cowboys after they suffer painful losses. During an interview with Kevin Clark of the Ringer, he revealed why he does so.

"It has nothing to do with the Cowboys," Smith said. "It has everything to do with their disgusting, nauseating fanbase, which I can't stand."

Smith said he holds no grudges against any player on the Cowboys. If it weren't for the fans, he might even wish for their success.

The Cowboys finished 12-5 and second in the NFC East, behind the Super Bowl-bound Philadelphia Eagles. Dallas was sent packing after it lost to the San Francisco 49ers by a score in the divisional round on Jan. 22.

Smith said he is most pleased watching Cowboys fans be "miserable." The last time the team championed the sport and brought home the Vince Lombardi Trophy was Super Bowl XXX in 1996.

"Their season could end on Jan. 5 at 7 pm after a 1-15 record. Fifteen minutes later, they'll go like this: 'You know we're going to win the Super Bowl next year, right?' They don't take any time to smell their own stench," Smith said. "They can pass gas [and] they'll tell you its perfume. They think they deserve all the back pages. They walk around like they're champions. They haven't won the damn thing in 28 years. This is what Cowboys fans do.

"Cowboy fans are what make you hate the Cowboys," he said. "It's not the Cowboys. The Cowboys go out there and play football."

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
NFL Fans Share ‘Proof’ Super Bowl was ‘Rigged’
Kansas City, MO23 hours ago
Paul Finebaum skeptical of Deion Sanders at Colorado: 'I don’t think he has a very high ceiling'
Boulder, CO3 hours ago
Robert Griffin III Weighs In On Justin Fields, Bryce Young Debate
Chicago, IL1 hour ago
Look: Panthers Make Franchise Record-Breaking Signing On Monday
Charlotte, NC22 hours ago
Nick Saban Already Chewed Out New Alabama Staffer Ha Ha Clinton-Dix
Tuscaloosa, AL2 hours ago
A.J. McCarron's Wife, Katherine Webb, Reacts To His XFL Win
Saint Louis, MO23 hours ago
Ohio State's C.J. Stroud Reportedly Garnering Interest From Surprising NFL Team
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Former Cowboys Coach Lands Job With Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa, FL3 hours ago
Chiefs Say Goodbye To Eric Bieniemy In Heartfelt Social Media Post
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Former Minnesota Vikings Owner Dies At 95
Minneapolis, MN23 hours ago
Report: Joe Burrow Biography Is Currently In The Works
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Raiders Reportedly Fired Assistant Coach On Sunday Night
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
The biggest question surrounding Deion Sanders and Colorado ahead of spring ball
Boulder, CO2 days ago
Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About The Panthers New Hires
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Chargers Defensive Coordinator Takes Demotion To Work For Vic Fangio
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
NFL Insider Provides Update On Important Eagles Contract Situation
Philadelphia, PA21 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy